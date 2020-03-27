Washington State women’s basketball player Borislava Hristova was named the best Bulgarian female basketball player playing aboard by the Bulgarian Basketball Federation, it was announced.
Hristova was a near unanimous selection for the honor, as was voted on by Bulgarian journalists, a select group of coaches throughout the country, and team captains in Group A of the NBL. The redshirt senior from Varna, Bulgaria, saw her name on all but one ballot to earn the distinction.
“I always try to play for the name of my country and winning this award is an amazing honor and makes me want to work even harder,” Hristova said.
Hristova, who earned a school-record fourth All-Pac-12 selection and the first player in WSU women’s basketball history to score more 2,000 points in their career, led the Cougars in scoring for the third consecutive season at 18.4 points per game, shot 45.2 percent from the floor, and pulled down 5.1 rebounds per game during her final season in a WSU uniform. Hristova is the school’s all-time leading scorer, male or female, with 2,269 career points.