WSU’s Chun named to NCAA Division I Council

Washington State athletic director Pat Chun has been appointed to the NCAA Division I Council, the school announced Monday. His four-year appointment began last Wednesday.
The Division I Council is a high-level group responsible for the day-to-day decision-making for Division I athletic programs.
“Pat has established himself as a true leader within collegiate athletics, not only guiding our athletic department, but at the conference and national levels as well,” WSU President Kirk Schulz said in a statement.
“He has instituted impactful programming for Cougar student-athletes in the areas of mental health, diversity, equity and inclusion, serving as an advocate for the student-athletes. Pat’s dedication and vision translates well to his inclusion on the NCAA Division I Council and he will be a great voice for collegiate athletics.”
Chun was also recently named co-chair for the Pac-12’s newly formed Social Justice & Anti-Racism Advisory Group.
Hired by WSU in February 2018, Chun is the first Asian-American to lead an athletic department at a Power 5 school.