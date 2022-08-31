WSU’s depth chart answers some Q’s but not all

Washington State offensive lineman Christian Hilborn, right, will start Saturday against Idaho.

 August Frank/Daily News

When asked if there was one guy who the coaches were most happy about when they put together their Washington State football depth chart, coach Jake Dickert didn’t hesitate.

“I think it was Christian Hilborn,” the coach said of his freshman left guard.

Dickert on Tuesday addressed the team’s depth chart ahead of WSU’s season kickoff against border rival Idaho at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Gesa Field.

