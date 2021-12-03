Jake Dickert began his introductory news conference Thursday as Washington State football coach with a joke aimed directly at a Cougar audience.
“I was going to hug Butch to start my way in,” he said, “but I didn’t want to get a 15-yard penalty.”
He was alluding to a moment in the Apple Cup when running back Deon McIntosh celebrated a 2-yard touchdown run by embracing the Cougars’ costumed mascot, who was standing just beyond the end zone.
The hug, indeed, drew a celebration penalty on the ensuing kickoff. But the score also gave the Cougs a 22-point lead in the fourth quarter of a 40-13 win Nov. 26 against Washington, their first Apple Cup victory in Seattle in 14 years.
So the quip scored high on the laugh meter at the Club Room at Gesa Field in Pullman as Dickert officially addressed fans and the media for the first time since being named the school’s permanent head coach Saturday.
Wearing a gray suit with a crimson tie, Dickert, 38, smiled early and often during a 35-minute session that highlighted his upbeat personality but also unveiled some of his specific plans now that he’s shed the interim tag he’d been wearing since Oct 18.
Dickert said he’ll relaunch a vetting process for the team’s assistants, most of whom were hired by predecessor Nick Rolovich. He also acknowledged he’ll “look at everything” when asked if he’ll retain Rolovich’s run-and-shoot offense.
Of immediate concern, he said, will be using a system conducive to the talents of Jayden de Laura, the sophomore quarterback who leads the Pac-12 this season in passing yards.
“I think the biggest philosophy I have on offense is players over plays,” Dickert said as his players watched the news conference from a mezzanine. “We’re going to center this around Jayden and his development and what he can do in the future. He’s just blossoming into what he can become.
“I think there’s a certain level of expectation that we all have of being an explosive offense here at Washington State, using our speed and athleticism, but uniquely different. So we’re going to be looking at all avenues to make sure we’re finding the right fit for our future and our players.”
The news conference was attended by former WSU coaches Mike Price and Jim Walden, the latter of whom asked, “Is there a chance in hell we’re ever going to see another tight end at Washington State University?”
“I thought you were going to give me a softball to hit, coach,” Dickert replied, declining again to be specific on his offensive plans.
As for the assistants, “I’m going to have an opportunity to sit down with all our coaching staff tomorrow,” he said. “And my biggest thing is to provide the best experience for our players that is possible. We’re going to find the right guys and the right fit.”
He said he’ll relinquish his duties as defensive coordinator because he sees a value in having “a true head coach.”
Dickert, who’d been filling that coordinator role since last year, was named interim coach when Rolovich and four of his assistants were fired seven weeks ago for refusing to comply with a state vaccination mandate. Dickert went 3-2 as interim coach, pushing the Cougars’ record to 7-5 heading into an undetermined bowl destination.
“We witnessed a head coach execute a plan to unify a group of young men and put them in the best position to go 1-0 every week,” WSU athletic director Pat Chun said of Dickert. “This group played football with a renewed sense of purpose, a willingness to play for each other and displayed characteristics of grit, toughness and pride.”
Also at the head table was WSU provost Elizabeth Chilton, who will become school chancellor in July.
Of the Apple Cup win, she said, “Having watched Jake’s leadership carefully this season, this victory was not surprising.” She then turned to Dickert and said, “Jake, your authentic, thoughtful, calm and steady leadership is greatly appreciated.”
