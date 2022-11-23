For first-year Washington State and Washington coaches Jake Dickert and Kalen DeBoer, Saturday’s Apple Cup will be one of the biggest stages of their career.
But it won’t be the first time the two have met on the football field.
The two coaches made their way to the big time from a small-school background.
Dickert was an NCAA Division III player at Wisconsin-Stevens Point and later got his coaching start at his alma mater as a graduate assistant in 2007.
DeBoer played at and coached for 10 years at the University of Sioux Falls — a former NAIA school that now is an NCAA Division II program.
Those were the starts of their long journeys up to the Power Five level in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for coach DeBoer,” Dickert said this week. “Low-level college coach like myself coming up.”
Dickert also spent time in the frigid state of South Dakota, where he was an assistant at the University of South Dakota in 2011 and an assistant at South Dakota State in 2016.
The two coaches also crossed paths in the Mountain West Conference in 2017-18 when Dickert was a safeties coach at Wyoming and DeBoer was offensive coordinator at Fresno State.
“We’ve actually played against each other a couple times when he was at Southern Illinois and at Fresno (State),” Dickert said. “I think he always does a really good job of scheming against our defense, so the challenge will be high and I know they’ll be well prepared.”
This will be the second Apple Cup for Dickert, who was awarded the WSU coaching job after beating the Huskies 40-13 last season as the interim boss.
For DeBoer, it’ll be his first in the rivalry series since taking charge at Washington this season and immediately taking the program from a four-win team to No. 12 in the nation.
“I’m certainly aware of Jake and coach Dickert’s done an awesome job at a lot of different places,” DeBoer said. “He’s lived in some of the same cities that I have.
“(I’m) certainly aware of his past and have great respect for what he’s accomplished and what he’s continuing to do there at Washington State this year.”
Henley a finalist for Butkus Award
In what might be his biggest honor so far this season, WSU linebacker Daiyan Henley was named a finalist for the 2022 Butkus Award, the award foundation announced Tuesday.
The Butkus Award is presented annually to the best traditional linebacker in college football.
Henley is one of five finalists along with Iowa’s Jack Campbell, Georgia’s Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Cincinnati’s Ivan Pace and Arkansas’ Drew Sanders. Campbell is the only repeat selection.
Henley ranks second in the Pac-12 Conference and 20th in the country with 102 tackles, and his 12 tackles for loss also are second-best in the conference.
Also, the Reese’s Senior Bowl announced Henley has accepted an invite to its game.
Earlier this season, Henley was added to the Bednarik Award watch list (best defensive player) and was named a quarterfinalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy. Henley also was named a midseason All-American by the Associated Press.
The winner of each award will be named on or before Dec. 7 by the award committees.