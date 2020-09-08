WSU’s Ethridge ticketed for hosting ‘party’

Washington State women’s basketball coach Kamie Ethridge was ticketed by Pullman police for hosting a “mini-block party” of about two dozen guests on Aug. 28, according to a web article posted Monday by Whitman County Watch.
The city’s law enforcement has been cracking down on social gatherings in recent weeks to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
Per court records obtained by the publication, Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said an officer responded after receiving a complaint about the party, then saw about 25 people gathered in the yard without masks, and not practicing social distancing. Ethridge identified herself as the host of what Jenkins called a “mini-block party,” and guests began to disperse when the officer arrived.
Ethridge paid a $150 fine, per the site, which reported that Jenkins told officers on Aug. 27 to “start immediately writing infractions” for violations of public health orders. That followed a grace period of about a couple of weeks.
The Lewiston Tribune reported Sunday that Whitman County’s total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 830 after 67 new cases were revealed. The vast majority of positive cases have come from people younger than 39 years old.
Per Whitman County Watch, each of the approximately 18 infractions police have issued for alleged violations of public health mandates have gone to student parties near campus, while just two infractions — including Ethridge’s party — have come from outside of College Hill.
Ethridge, who was hired to replace June Daugherty in April 2018, went 11-20 overall and 4-14 in Pac-12 play in her second season at the helm last year. The former NCAA champion Texas point guard and 1988 Olympic gold medalist went 9-21 overall and 4-14 in league during her first year at Wazzu.