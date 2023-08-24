WSU’s future down to few options

Washington State coach Jake Dickert hugs Butch at the conclusion of his introductory news conference Dec. 2, 2021, in Pullman.

 August Frank/Daily News

Washington State finds itself in a tricky spot, trying to find a balance between putting on a brave face and showing the world why it shouldn’t need to.

By now, we know the basics: The Cougars are one of the four remaining schools in the Pac-12, which is set to play one more football season before ceasing to exist as we know it. Along with Stanford, Cal and Oregon State, WSU must find a new conference home – and try to cushion whatever financial blows might come as a result.

The Cougars’ three options on that front, university president Kirk Schulz said in a new video, are as follows: Rebuild the Pac-12, join the Mountain West or join the American Athletic Conference.

