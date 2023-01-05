WSU’s Henley headed to NFL combine

Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley celebrates after slapping hands with head coach Jake Dickert after a tackle against Utah on Thursday, Oct. 27, in Pullman.

 August Frank/Tribune

Washington State’s Daiyan Henley accepted an invite to the NFL scouting combine, the senior linebacker announced Wednesday on social media.

The invitation-only event brings about 300 of the top football prospects in the nation to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for a week of drills and a chance to improve their NFL draft stock. It’ll take place Feb. 28 through March 6.

ESPN ranks Henley as the No. 91 overall prospect and No. 5 inside linebacker in this year’s draft.

