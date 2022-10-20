A Washington State veteran and a freshman each picked up All-America football honors, it was announced this week.

Senior linebacker Daiyan Henley was named to the Associated Press midseason All-America team and freshman safety Jaden Hicks landed on College Football News’ midseason freshman All-America second team.

The last Cougar to be named a midseason All-American was kicker Blake Mazza in 2019.

Tags

Recommended for you