For about 10 minutes, all eyes were on Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley as he conducted solo drills in front of 23 NFL scouts, dozens of reporters and countless teammates and other personnel.

Projected as high as a second-round pick in the NFL draft, Henley wowed the crowd Tuesday at WSU’s NFL Pro Day at the Cougar Football Complex and the team’s indoor practice facility commonly referred to as “the bubble.”

Teammates let out sporadic cheers as Henley zigged and zagged his way through pads and caught pass after pass during his solo agility drill session.

