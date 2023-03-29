For about 10 minutes, all eyes were on Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley as he conducted solo drills in front of 23 NFL scouts, dozens of reporters and countless teammates and other personnel.
Projected as high as a second-round pick in the NFL draft, Henley wowed the crowd Tuesday at WSU’s NFL Pro Day at the Cougar Football Complex and the team’s indoor practice facility commonly referred to as “the bubble.”
Teammates let out sporadic cheers as Henley zigged and zagged his way through pads and caught pass after pass during his solo agility drill session.
After it was all done, he did a running handspring into a twisting flip to cap it off.
Call it a successful NFL Pro Day.
“Having that drill session was big because when you’re by yourself in those types of moments, where you’re being watched by 30 teams or so, you have to have that mindset,” Henley said. “It’s not just about getting the job done but it’s about doing it the right way, making sure it’s 100 percent every time.
“Whether you’re dying out there or not, this is an interview. Every part of this process has been an interview, everything that I put out there is a part of my resume.”
Ten total Cougars participated, although only Henley is projected to be drafted. The others were receivers Renard Bell and Robert Ferrel, defensive backs Derrick Langford and Armani Marsh, offensive linemen Grant Stephens and Jack Wilson and defensive tackles Christian Mejia, Amir Mujahid and Antonio Pule.
Here are some takeaways from the day:
Improving his stock
From having a microphone in his helmet during the Senior Bowl as a defensive leader, to being the fourth-best rated linebacker at the NFL combine, Henley has put together a solid offseason as he prepares for the April 27 NFL draft.
He continued that on this day.
In addition to his impressive solo drill session, Henley improved his vertical leap from 35 inches to 37.5, which would’ve tied for second-best at the combine among linebackers.
He also had 19 reps on the bench press at 225 pounds, which would’ve tied for seventh, and a 10-foot, 4-inch mark in the broad jump, one inch shorter than his top-five mark at the combine.
“In this part of the process, you’re just really trying to keep your head on straight, staying focused on what you have to do,” Henley said. “(Trying) not to think too much about that draft day, even though I know exactly when it’s coming.”
Henley, a Nevada transfer, left a big mark in his lone season in Pullman. The Los Angeles native was a first-team All-Pac-12 honoree and Butkus Award finalist after finishing second in the conference in tackles (106), third in tackles for loss (12), tied for first in forced fumbles (three) and also adding two fumble recoveries and an interception.
Scouts and analysts have been impressed by Henley’s “rambunctious” play style and “excellent range,” per his NFL combine profile.
“I’m going to have a lot of pressure on me (in the solo drills), but then it’s like this is where I want to be,” Henley said. “So for me to go out there and have this moment … and to be in Pullman doing it, it was an amazing feeling.
“It was great. I invite the pressure.”
“Jack” of all trades
Jack Wilson continues to show he can do it all.
Although he never was a star player, Wilson made a name for himself as a two-sport athlete at WSU, playing as a backup offensive lineman on the football team and a reserve center on the basketball team once football was completed.
The 6-foot-11, 325-pounder added another element to his game at Pro Day, running routes as a tight end while catching passes from quarterback Cam Ward.
While Wilson doesn’t exactly have blazing speed, he did show solid hands by catching all of the catchable balls thrown his way.
Other top performers
Bell and Ferrel each showcased their speed and agility in the individual receiver drills.
At 5-9 and 5-8 respectively, both are smaller, slot-type receivers, so the route-running and speed drills is where they shined the most.
Mejia put together a solid day with several marks that would’ve impressed at the combine. His 25 bench reps would’ve been in the top five at his position and his vertical of 32.5 would’ve been third, as would his broad jump of 9-6.
Wilson had the most bench reps (27) despite his long arms. Langford took the top mark in the broad jump (10-7).
Of note
Results for the timed drills, like the 40-yard dash and 20-yard shuttle, were not immediately made available.
They said it
Henley on what he brings to a team:
“Comic relief would be the first thing (laughs). I go out there and be like, ‘take it easy guys.’ But real spiel, I’d say that I’m versatile, I’m a player that doesn’t need to come off the field, I’m there for every down. And then beyond that, I’m a special teams, core-guy player (too).”
Armani Marsh on the challenge of training for Pro Day:
“It’s like track practice, which is foreign to me. I’m a football player, I’m not a track guy, but it’s just so technical. Just every detail really matters and can alter your performance (in the drills). I would definitely say the technicality of it is different in why it’s so stressful. But football, that’s what we do, so it’s just kind of more natural for me.”