Sharpshooting Washington State forward Daron Henson apparently will look to play elsewhere, according to a post Friday from VerbalCommits.com, which indicated he has put his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal.
Henson, a recruit of former coach Ernie Kent, played in just 10 of the Cougs’ 32 games under first-year coach Kyle Smith. He primarily was employed as a spot-up shooter, and relied on little for defense.
The 6-foot-7, 210-pound Henson, who will play his final season as a graduate transfer, started his career at Utah State before transferring to Salt Lake Community College.
His best games as a Coug came Jan. 11 at Stanford — when he sparked WSU with 12 points, shooting 4-of-6 from 3-point range in 19 minutes of action — and 12 days later at Colorado with a 13-point night, including 3-for-5 from beyond the arc.