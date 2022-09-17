Jake Dickert is looking to become the first Washington State coach to start 3-0 in his first full season since Mike Price in 1989 when the Cougars (2-0) host Colorado State (0-2) at 2 p.m. today (Pac-12 Network) at Gesa Field.
Here are three things to watch for in today’s game:
Breakthrough game for the offense
After averaging 20.5 points through the first two games, including the opener against Football Championship Subdivision foe Idaho, the Cougar offense is due for a breakout.
WSU and sophomore quarterback Cam Ward have shown success in the quick tempo offense and have had a knack for getting timely first downs and touchdowns.
But the big, explosive plays have been lacking.
Ward is averaging fewer than 10 yards per completion and the Cougars are averaging a modest 4.1 yards per rush. Combined, it’s just 6.9 yards per play.
Ward’s longest play was a 43-yard pass to senior Renard Bell last week against Wisconsin.
“It’s something that’s gotta be part of what we do,” Dickert said of the vertical passing game. “There’s a lot of positive things that can happen when you stretch the field, so we’ve got to try to find unique ways to try to do that.”
Look for Ward and the offense to find their groove against a Rams’ defense that struggled in its first two games against Michigan and Middle Tennessee.
“You gotta take those shots, you gotta loosen up the defense,” Dickert said. “I think that’s our plan every week, we just haven’t gotten to much of it.”
Two of CSU and WSU’s best players who will go head-to-head are former teammates.
Rams receiver Tory Horton “can play anywhere in the country — that’s how explosive he is,” according to Dickert.
Meanwhile, WSU linebacker Daiyan Henley leads the Cougs with 17 tackles and 4.5 for loss through two games. He also had a game-sealing interception Week 1 against Idaho.
The two used to play together at Nevada.
In fact, there are several CSU-WSU connections linking back to the Wolf Pack, where Rams coach Jay Norvell coached the past five seasons. The Rams have seven former Nevada players on their roster.
Meanwhile, WSU defensive coordinator Brian Ward, safety Jordan Lee and Henley are former members of Norvell’s regime.
Look for some banter and maybe trash talk if a player makes a highlight play against a former teammate.
As for Horton, he’s good for at least a few great plays per game.
The junior already has 15 catches for 255 yards and four touchdowns in two games. He averages 17 yards per catch.
Limiting his production will be a focus for the WSU defense.
A field day in the backfield
WSU’s front seven must be licking their chops looking at the juicy sack stats against CSU this season.
Rams quarterback Clay Millen has been sacked a whopping 16 times.
Figure in a WSU pass rush that generated seven sacks in against Idaho and the WSU D-line vs. CSU O-line could be the most lopsided matchup of the contest.
The Cougars recorded just one sack against Wisconsin, so they’ll be fired up to increase that number against a Rams offense that struggles to keep its passer upright.
“They specialize in passing and I think we have to take advantage of our defensive line,” Dickert said. “... We gotta find ways to be aggressive and we gotta disrupt the quarterback, who to his credit has stood in there and taken a lot of shots this year and kept going.”