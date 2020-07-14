Former Washington State women’s basketball star Borislava Hristova has signed with a pro team in Poland, the Cougars announced Monday.
The Cougs’ all-time leading scorer, who hails from Bulgaria, will play for AZS AJP Gorzow Wielkopolski for the 2020-21 season. The team belongs to Poland’s top pro league, Basket Liga Kobiet.
“I am extremely excited to be joining the Gorzów family and getting to know my new team, fans and community,” Hristova said in a statement. “I am going to be playing against the highest level of competition in Poland, which will help me grow and unfold my full potential.”
Hristova was the first playerin Cougar women’s basketball history to score more than 2,000 points, and was also WSU’s only four-time All-Pac-12 Conference selection.
Last season, she averaged 18.4 points per game to lead the team in scoring for the third straight season. She shot 45.2 percent from the floor and pulled down 5.1 rebounds per game in 31 contests.
No basketball player, male or female, has scored more points at Washington State than “Bobi Buckets,” who amassed 2,269 career points from 2015-20, breaking WSU’s career scoring record, which was held by Jeanne Eggart for over 38 years.
“I am looking forward to this new journey and I am motivated to get the most out of my first year as a professional player,” Hristova said.