In many ways, Washington State (4-4, 1-4 Pac-12) and Stanford (3-5, 1-5) are running parallel football seasons.

The two teams average exactly 23.6 points per game, tied for 11th in the Pac-12. Both teams have seen their running back rooms decimated. Each team has fallen to USC, Oregon and Oregon State and are trying to find some life in conference play.

And for the two groups, today’s game at 12:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network) in Stanford, Calif., feels like a must-win.

