In many ways, Washington State (4-4, 1-4 Pac-12) and Stanford (3-5, 1-5) are running parallel football seasons.
The two teams average exactly 23.6 points per game, tied for 11th in the Pac-12. Both teams have seen their running back rooms decimated. Each team has fallen to USC, Oregon and Oregon State and are trying to find some life in conference play.
And for the two groups, today’s game at 12:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network) in Stanford, Calif., feels like a must-win.
WSU has lost three straight games and still needs two victories to guarantee a bowl berth with four weeks remaining in the regular season.
With starting running back Nakia Watson out with an injury and backup Jaylen Jenkins’ injury status still up in the air, WSU might have to get creative in the backfield.
WSU coach Jake Dickert said in his weekly news conference Monday that the Cougs might resort to using receivers at running back.
Among the potential candidates are Lincoln Victor, De’Zhaun Stribling, Robert Ferrel and Orion Peters.
Could this be a bluff or will the Cougs really be using a receiver at RB? Either way, WSU needs to find an uptick in its rushing yards. WSU mustered just 14 non-quarterback rushing yards in last week’s loss to No. 14 Utah.
Freshman and former walk-on Dylan Paine is the top option left in the running back room.
“There’s no excuses,” Dickert said. “Whoever we put back there and however we shape it, they’ve gotta be ready to go.”
Deja vu? A look at Stanford’s depleted rushing attack
While WSU might be using a receiver or former walk-on at running back, the Cardinal will be turning to a former safety.
Like the Cougs, Stanford is down to its fourth-string running back.
Safety Mitch Leigber will help handle rushing duties with Brendon Barrow. The pair has combined for just 17 carries this season, but injuries and departures have caused Stanford to throw them into the fire against the Cougs.
Stanford prefers to run the ball more than the Cougs do, so the pressure will be on Barrow and Leigber to perform.
“He’s a very good athlete, very physical, tough kid,” Cardinal coach David Shaw said of Leigber. “The shape that our running back room is in, he was able to flip over (from defense) and learned a lot. He got in a couple of plays and now we think he’s in a position now where he can help us.”
Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee is coming off his worst game of the season after going 13-of-29 for 115 yards with one touchdown and one interception in a 38-13 loss at No. 12 UCLA.
WSU will need to take advantage of the Cardinal’s inexperienced run game by pressuring McKee in the pocket.
McKee, a 6-foot-6 junior, is a game-manager type with a big arm and he’ll be looking for a bounce-back performance.
“I think he’s an NFL talent,” Dickert said. “That’s first and foremost. We played him last year; he’s a big, long kid that can really throw the ball.”