On Monday morning, the GoEmpire Group sports agency announced it had a new client, one familiar to Pullmanites as a chemistry cog and team leader for Washington State’s men’s basketball team last season.
Jeff Pollard, the 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward who did much of the dirty work for the Cougars in the paint in the last few seasons, confirmed that he’d be trying his hand at playing professional basketball, with his sights set on Europe.
Pollard hopes to play in either Portugal or Greece, but said it’s still quite early in the process to be sure. The Portuguese Basketball League and the Greek Basket League are both respected overseas organizations with reasonable salaries and competition fitting Pollard’s grinder style of play.
GoEmpire Group represents 19 professional basketball players in Europe.
Pollard played in 110 games in four years with WSU, starting 58. The Bountiful, Utah, native started all but three games as a senior for the 16-16 Cougs under first-year coach Kyle Smith, earning praise for his willingness to adapt to a new style, glue-guy leadership qualities and toughness. When on the court, Pollard consistently upped Wazzu’s production.
Perhaps his most memorable moment came during the Cougs’ Pac-12 opener at Beasley Coliseum against USC. After his nose was bloodied because of a hard collision early in the first half, Pollard left for the hospital to be treated for a potential fracture, but the X-rays were negative, so he arrived back at the arena in time to buttress a near-comeback for WSU in the last two minutes.
Pollard, who played well while dinged-up for much of the year, averaged career-highs of 8.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in 2019-20, shooting 51.8 percent from the floor. He nailed 14 of 54 triples in his first year being tasked to take 3s.
Pollard considered transfering for his final season, but elected to return. He only affirmed it was the right choice by helping kick-start a rapid rebuild for Smith, and becoming one of the more celebrated recent WSU players in the process.
Other former Cougs playing in Europe include Taylor Rochestie (2006-09) with Olympiacos, Greece; DaVonte Lacy (2011-15) with Donar Groningen, Netherlands; and Brock Motum (2009-13) with Valencia, Spain.
Colton Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 627-3209.