GREENSBORO, N.C. — Washington State senior swimmer Chloe Larson had a time of 22.37 seconds in her heat of the 50 freestyle Thursday, but fell just short of qualifying for the final in the event at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
Larson, who won the Pac-12 title in the event Feb. 25 to become the first Cougar to win a conference championship, improved three spots in her seed in event and was .23 seconds better than the time she set to win the Pac-12 crown. However, she was .16 seconds short of advancing.
“Chloe swam a solid race this morning,” WSU coach Matt Leach said. “Her stroke mechanics looked great and she posted the third-fastest time of her life.”
Larson will take part in the 100 freestyle event, with preliminaries taking place at 7 a.m. Pacific on Saturday.