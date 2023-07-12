WSU’s Magee, Brown picked in MLB draft

Washington State third baseman Cam Magee attempts to block an off-target throw as Santa Clara’s Malcom Williams slides safely into third base during the seventh inning of a nonconference baseball game April 21 at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

AREA ROUNDUP

A day after teammate Jonah Advincula was selected in the eighth round of the MLB draft by the Cleveland Guardians, fellow Washington State players Sam Brown and Cam Magee had their names called on Tuesday.

Brown, an infielder, was taken in the 12th round by the Los Angeles Angels, and was the first Cougar drafted by the franchise since outfielder Kyle Johnson in 2012.

