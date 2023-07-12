WSU’s Magee, Brown picked in MLB draft

Washington State third baseman Cam Magee attempts to block an off-target throw as Santa Clara’s Malcom Williams slides safely into third base during the seventh inning of a nonconference baseball game April 21 at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman.
A day after teammate Jonah Advincula was selected in the eighth round of the MLB draft by the Cleveland Guardians, fellow Washington State players Sam Brown and Cam Magee had their names called on Tuesday.
Brown, an infielder, was taken in the 12th round by the Los Angeles Angels, and was the first Cougar drafted by the franchise since outfielder Kyle Johnson in 2012.
Magee was drafted in the 18th round by the Atlanta Braves. The last time the Braves took a Washington State player was in 1997, when they drafted catcher Jason Hairston.
Brown earned all-Pac-12 honors this past season after he finished in the top 10 in almost every major hitting category. He tied for fifth in the Pac-12 in batting average with a mark of .374 and was tied for sixth in on-base percentage at .481.
He also was sure-gloved. In 273 chances, he committed just one error.
Magee made 48 starts in 51 games played and finished with a .297 batting average, 36 RBI and had a 15-game on-base streak during the season.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALLPatriots 14-5, Bulldogs 3-8
SPOKANE — The Pullman Patriots split a doubleheader against the Gonzaga Prep Bulldogs.
In Game 1, Pullman built a 3-1 lead over Gonzaga Prep through four innings. The Patriots put up 11 runs in the fifth to take a 14-1 lead. The Bulldogs only mustered two runs in the bottom half of the frame and the game ended due to mercy rule.
In Game 2, Pullman again had a narrow lead through 4 1/2 innings and led 4-3. This time, Gonzaga Prep was responded with a big offensive outing and put up five runs in the bottom half of the frame. The Patriots put up one more run in the top of the sixth to cut into the lead, but weren’t able to tie or take the lead.
Brayden Randall led Pullman with two hits in the matinee and JD Peterson batted in three scores.
Braden Plummer led the Patriots in the nightcap with three hits and two RBI.
Full stats were unavailable.
GAME 1
Pullman 002 1(11)—14 16 1
Gonzaga Prep 100 02— 3 7 0
GAME 2
Pullman 000 221 0—5 11 2
Gonzaga Prep 020 150 x—8 12 1
Stags 12-7, Posse 7-6
DEER PARK, Wash. — The Pullman Posse dropped both games in a twinbill against the Deer Park Stags.
Pullman opened the matinee with a narrow lead over Deer Park with a 6-5 advantage through three innings. The Stags outscored the Posse 7-1 the rest of the way for the comeback win.
In the nightcap, Deer Park led 5-2 through four innings. Pullman scored four runs in the top of the fifth to take the lead. The Posse failed to bolster their lead and the Stags put up two runs in the bottom half of the seventh to end for their second comeback win in as many games.
JP Wigen led the team with five hits on the day. Erik Christensen added two doubles on the day out of three total hits.
GAME 1
Stags 302 430 0—12 12 1
Posse 402 000 1— 7 16 1
E. Callaham, B. Martin III (7) and I. Olietti; Dawson Lobdell, Jake Melhus (3), Adrian Antoine (4), Aslan Burt (6) and Braden Barnett. W—Callaham; L—Melhus.
Stags hits — B. Berger 3 (2B), Olietti 2 (2B), A. Bruner 2 (2B), Martin III 2, Callaham, P. Tobeck, B. Chapman
Posse hits — JP Wigen 3, Erik Christensen 2 (2B), Alton Burt 2 (2B), Barnett 2, Antoine 2, Aslan Burt, Lobdell, Will Denney, Cash McCann, Tyler Peterson.
GAME 2
Posse 101 040 0—6 7 5
Stags 010 400 2—7 6 2
JP Wigen, Carson Farar (3), Erik Christensen (5) and Alton Burt; P. Tobeck, E. Callaham (7) and B. Chapman. W—Callaham; L—Christensen.