Washington State junior right-hander Zane Mills was named the Pac-12’s pitcher of the week, it was announced Tuesday.
Mills allowed six hits and one unearned run in a career-high eight innings to pick up the win in the Cougars’ 6-1 victory Friday at home against Seattle. Mills (3-0) retired 13 consecutive hitters at one point. He is tied for the conference lead in wins, is second with an 0.42 ERA, third with 23 strikeouts and third in the nation with 21 innings.
WSU (9-2), which is off to its best start to a season since 2010, will travel to Seattle for four games starting at 1 p.m. Thursday against Seattle University at the University of Washington.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
WSU’s Bayerlova honored
Washington State senior Michaela Bayerlova was named the Pac-12 Conference’s player of the week in women’s tennis, it was announced.
Bayerlova went 1-1 in singles play this past weekend as the Cougars began conference action. She won twice Sunday, including in doubles with partner Hikaru Sato, as WSU upset then-No. 16 USC at home.