Local briefs
Chanelle Molina, the former star point guard for Washington State, has signed a WNBA training camp contract with the Indiana Fever, WSU announced Monday.
Molina averaged 18.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game as a rookie last season for the Norrkoping Dolphins of Sweden.
The Hawaii native — Wazzu’s first-ever five-star recruit — departed Pullman as the program’s only player to collect over 1,000 points, 400 rebounds and 400 assists in a career.
“She is a skilled and versatile guard who will bring high energy and competitiveness to our training camp,” Fever coach Marianne Stanley said. “She is having a great year overseas in Sweden this season because of how she has continued to improve.”
Seaport River Run to be conducted virtually
Organizers of the annual Seaport River Run in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley announced Monday that the 2021 race will be conducted on a strictly virtual basis as a concesssion to the coronavirus pandemic.
Entrants may time themselves on one of the two actual Seaport courses — 5 or 10 kilometers — or cover the same distance elsewhere.
After completing the race, they’ll post photos from smart devices to display their course routes and times on the event’s page at raceentry.com.
With the altered format, enrants have until April 29 to submit times.