WSU’s offensive growing pains are starting to show

Stephan Wiebe

Let’s face it. Washington State’s offense is experiencing some growing pains. It just took a while for them to show.

When the Cougars were beating then-No. 19 Wisconsin and nearly upsetting No. 8 Oregon en route to a 4-1 start, it was easy to forget this is a team missing most of its major contributors from last year’s 7-6 team.

“Could this year’s squad be even better?” we asked ourselves. It sure looked like it might be.

