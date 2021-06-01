COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Washington State senior Paul Ryan, a Logos-Moscow graduate, finished second in the 1,500-meter run Saturday in an NCAA West Regional track meet to secure his spot at the national championships, and pace a group of eight Nationals qualifiers for the Cougars.
Ryan clocked 3 minutes, 38.87 seconds, about half a second behind the leader.
Charisma Taylor of WSU broke her own school record in the triple jump with a mark of 44-8¾.
Men’s 1,500 racer Zach Stallings finished fifth (3:39.32).
Stephanie Cho came in seventh in the 400 hurdles with a personal-best 57.75 time. Colton Johnsen was seventh in the 3,000 steeplechase (8:39.99) and Sam Brixey ran the 110 hurdles race in 13.7 seconds to take 12th and round out the WSU qualifiers.
No Vandals made the cut Saturday, but Zack Short qualified for Nationals in the shot put last week.
Malaina Thacker’s 3,000 steeplechase finish of 10:10.04 was the No. 4 time in the event in UI history.
Nationals will begin June 9 in Eugene, Ore.
BASEBALLWSU 9, Washington 1
Washington State jumped out to an early lead and never looked back to clinch a three-game series with Washington at Bailey-Brayton Field.
The Cougars (26-23, 13-17 Pac-12) recorded their first winning season since 2015 and tallied their most conference wins since 2014. Tristan Peterson and Collin Montez each collected three hits, Kyle Manzardo doubled home two runs and Grant Taylor allowed just one run while working into the sixth inning to earn the win. Nate Swarts had two hits, walked twice and scored twice.
Manzardo became the first Cougar with 60 RBI in a season since Jim Murphy had 61 in 2008.
WSU plated two runs in the first, added another in the third and pulled away with three in the sixth and three more in the seventh. The Huskies ended the season 20-30 overall and 6-21 in conference play.
Washington 000 001 000—1 8 0
WSU 201 003 30x—9 11 1
Adam Bloebaum, Stu Flesland III (4), Gabe Smith (5), Davis Delorefice (6), Colton Charnholm (7), Nate Weeldreyer (8) and Michael Petrie; Grant Taylor, Bryce Moyle (6), Connor Barison (7), Michael Newstrom (9) and Jake Meyer.
W — Taylor. L — Bloebaum.
Washington hits — Ramon Bramasco 3, Preston Viltz 2 (2B), Michael Brown 2, Will Simpson (HR).
WSU hits — Tristan Peterson 3 (2B), Collin Montez 3 (2B), Nate Swarts 2 (2B), Kodie Kolden, Kyle Manzardo, Jacob McKeon.
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALLBlue Devils open with sweep
SANDPOINT — Kicking off its American Legion baseball season with a doubleheader against Sandpoint, Moscow came on strong in the third through fifth innings of Game 1 to prevail by mercy rule before holding off a late Sandpoint rally in Game 2 for a sweep Saturday.
The scores were 19-5 and 7-6.
In the first game, the Blue Devils enjoyed three RBI apiece from Chad Redinger, Hayden Thompson and Preston Boyer. Boyer also closed things out at the mound with a hitless, two-strikeout fifth inning.
GAME 1
Moscow 027 64—19 17 2
Sandpoint 211 10— 5 5 2
C. Akins, P. Boyer (5) and CJ Anderson; A. Bockoch, Z. Roop (3), M. Koch (4), M. Barlow (5) and T. Brackett.
Moscow hits — R. Delusa 3 (2B), C. Redinger 3 (2 3B), H. Thompson 2 (2 2B), D. Andrews 2, I. Staszkow 2 (2B), P. Boyer 2 (3B), Anderson, Akins, C. House (3B).
Sandpoint hits — K. Barlow 2 (2B), A. Bockoch (2B), F. Ellander (2B), M. Koch (2B).
GAME 2
Moscow 010 600 0—7 9 5
Sandpoint 100 022 1—6 6 2
H. Thompson, R. Delusa (6) and C. Anderson; J. Ringer, K. MacDonald (4), E. Hannah (7) and T. Brackett, G. Belgarde (2), M. Koch (7).
Moscow hits — Delusa 2 (3B), T. Howard 2, C. Redinger 2 (3B), Anderson, Thompson (3B), C. House.
Sandpoint hits — E. Hannah 3 (3B), K. Barlow (2B), J. Garcia, Ringer.
Community SPORTS
Keskinen to be honored
Kay Keskinen of Moscow was selected to receive the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association Achievement Award, association president Stu Simpa announced recently.
The award will be presented during the annual banquet at the NHPA’s world tournament in Winnemucca, Nev., on July 26. It is presented each year to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the game on local, state and national levels.
“It was my honor to nominate Kay for this prestigious national award,” said David Spears, president of the Idaho State Horseshoe Pitchers Association. “She deserves recognition for her many contributions to the sport of horseshoe pitching.”
In addition to being a standout horseshoe pitcher who has won many local and regional events, Keskinen has served as the newsletter editor for the ISHPA since 2013, and organizes three sanctioned tournaments each year. She is the third Idaho pitcher to receive the NHPA Achievement Award.