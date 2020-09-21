WSU’s Pollard signs pro contract

Washington State’s Jeff Pollard (13) passes the ball as Washington’s Sam Timmins (14) and Jaden McDaniels (0) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Feb. 28 in Seattle.

 AP

Jeff Pollard, the grinder basketball forward and a fan favorite among Washington State fans, will fulfill his professional goal.

The Bountiful, Utah, product and two-year Cougar starter signed recently with Argentina’s Club Atletico Penarol of Mar de Plata, a team competing at the country’s highest hoops level, Liga Nacional de Basquet.

Christos Harpidis of Bet Corner News reported the signing over Twitter on Sunday.

The 6-foot-9, 240-pounder was a chemistry cog and captain for the Cougs last year during their resurgence under first-year coach Kyle Smith. Playing through injuries for parts of the season, he averaged 8.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, and was consistently a plus to WSU’s production.

In his finale, Pollard helped Wazzu to its first win at the Pac-12 tournament in 11 years, a trouncing of Colorado.

Pollard began his college career playing for former coach Ernie Kent in 2016, and stayed aboard with Smith after considering transfer options. He ended up being a major part of the 16-16 Cougars’ best season in recent memory, and registered his most effective year individually. He also added a new touch from 3-point range, netting 14-of-54 after going 3-for-14 in the three years prior.

From 2016-20, Pollard appeared in 110 games as a Coug, starting 58.

