Former Washington men’s basketball player Justin Powell inked an agreement with the Miami Heat to play in July’s NBA Summer League, the organization announced Friday.

The guard becomes the second WSU player to sign an NBA deal in the 2023 draft class after Mouhammed Gueye was selected with the 39th pick by the Charlotte Hornets and was later traded to the Atlanta Hawks.

Powell started all 34 games for WSU last season where he averaged 10.4 points per game, good enough for third-best on the team. He also averaged 2.8 assists per outing.

