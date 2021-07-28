WSU’s Rolovich says he’s not against vaccinations

Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich denied having anti-vaccination views Tuesday, even as he reiterated his controversial decision not to receive a coronavirus vaccination himself, at least for now.
“As I go forward, I plan on adhering to all policies that are implemented for the unvaccinated at the state, local, campus, conference level,” Rolovich told reporters at Pac-12 media day in Los Angeles. He spoke remotely from Pullman because of those policies.
“I’m not against vaccinations and I wholeheartedly support all those who choose to be vaccinated.”
Rolovich again declined to justify his stance, saying,“the reasons for my individual choice will remain private. However, I want to make it clear I respect, I support, all the work being done (at the state and local levels) navigating us through this unprecedented pandemic.”
Several of his comments on vaccinations came unsolicited, as part of his opening statement at the news conference, and he made a point of looking directly at the camera when he broached the topic. When reporters later asked vaccination-related questions, he politely declined to elaborate on his decision.
He said about 75 percent of his team has been, or soon will be, vaccinated, and “we will continue to educate our remaining players on the benefits of it. I think we all know this virus is deadly and these vaccines are free. I urge everyone to consider being vaccinated.”
Since Rolovich announced his decision last week, some WSU fans and others have sharply criticized it on social media, and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee urged “governors, senators football coaches (to) lead the effort to defeat COVID.”
COUGS PICKED LAST IN NORTH — Washington State was voted last of six teams in the North Division as the Pac-12 announced the results of its preseason media poll.
Oregon was chosen to win the North, followed by Washington, California, Stanford and Oregon State.
USC topped the South voting and was followed by Utah, Arizona State, UCLA, Colorado and Arizona.
BORGHI, LUCAS HONORED — Washington State running back Max Borghi and offensive lineman Abe Lucas made the first unit of the media’s preseason all-conference team.
Getting honorable mention for the Cougars were receivers Travell Harris and Renard Bell, offensive lineman Liam Ryan, defensive lineman Brennan Jackson, linebacker Jahad Woods and defensive back Jaylen Watson.
Bell, however, announced last week he’s out for the season with an ACL injury.
It also was announced that Lucas is one of 80 members of the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy, given annually to the premier interior lineman in the country on either offense or defense.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.