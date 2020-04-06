First in a two-part series on the WSU men’s basketball program.
Whether he liked it or not, Kyle Smith fell into a niche.
Early on in his 28 years as a collegiate basketball coach, his role became “fixer” — a “guy to help develop, or build a program.”
“I don’t know if I’d say I wanted to be that, it’s just my M.O., I guess,” he said through his characteristic laugh.
Maybe it’s because the refreshingly self-aware, hoops-astute boss of Washington State’s men’s program has proven his knack for conjuring unexpected results through his own special means. The Cougars know the feeling.
Smith took what was ostensibly a rag-tag group of individuals unfamiliar with each other, and got more out of them in Year 1 than the lot of Pullmanites anticipated. He simplifies the game for players by making it complex for coaches, charting each rep in games and practices to generate pointed evaluation.
His employing of the design — along with his effectiveness in scouting opponents — has been crucial in a few program turnarounds, including WSU’s.
“It’s a lot of work; it’s a little tedious, and not everyone believes in it,” said Smith, whose 2019-20 Cougs went 16-16, chalking up a number of noteworthy and landmark wins. They had WSU’s best record in eight years. “They listen to the feedback, and it’s very specific, and it takes the emotion out of coaching in your practices. It should be one thing to the next. You quantify the data, and ‘Boop, here’s your number, here’s how you did.’
“Some people need to be yelled at, but that’s not really my deal.”
Above all, Smith’s “Nerdball” — or “Data Attack,” as he's called it — concluded that WSU needed to contest more shots, pilfer more balls and overall defend more cohesively. After only a year in the system, the Cougs shot up almost 200 spots on the KenPom.com defensive rankings, landing at 83rd.
Smith was already working on it last spring, logging repetition outcomes like he was a character in “Moneyball.” One of his assistants, the Ivy League-educated John Andrzejek, is listed as an “analytics assistant.”
“It’s a great model for me,” Smith said. “I always wanna know where I stand. If it’s ambiguous, I’m gonna struggle. And they (the players) want to know. The achievers want to know, ‘What do I need to do to get an A?’ Well, ‘Here’s what you need to do: Block out better,’ or whatever.
“When they buy in strong, your program becomes pretty tight.”
Smith’s pride in focused critiques wasn’t some new coaching revelation, and he wasn’t taking after purveyors of the strategy like Brad Stevens, the former Butler coach now in charge of the Boston Celtics.
“He might have been running it a little better, but it was like, ‘Man, we’ve been doing this for a while now,’” Smith said.
It originated from Rick Sherley, a celebrated Texas prep coach who instructed Smith at Houston’s Alief Hastings High.
“High school coaches in Texas, you gotta coach multiple sports. They all coach football, so it was basically blending in the football coaches who grade every play,” he said. “That’s essentially what (Sherley) was doing.”
By the time Smith was a freshman at Alief Hastings, he’d already decided on a career in coaching. Then, he couldn’t have imagined he’d take it this far. He thought he might coach part-time, and teach algebra — his mother was a teacher — or perhaps get into stockbroking.
“I might’ve been watching a little too much ‘Wall Street,’” he said. “I was thinking about teaching and coaching, but I got in, and it really became about the relationships and building a team, and character development. And I love winning, don’t get that twisted.
“You can be influential (to young people). That’s really what motivated me, and it’s a little old-school.”
After a prosperous Division III career at New York’s Hamilton College, Smith earned an assistant gig at San Diego. He stayed eight years, and “got a blessing” from coach Brad Holland to test out the data early on, which was then mostly focused on rebounding. The Toreros didn’t start anyone over 6-foot-7, but were top-30 in the country on the glass in 1994-95.
“I said, ‘Maybe we stumbled onto something here. Why don’t we try our defense?’” he said.
After a shaping learning period over “my 11 months at Air Force” under Joe Scott in 2000-01, Smith and Randy Bennett, also formerly of San Diego, linked up at Saint Mary’s (Calif.). Bennett had a similar fondness of the strategy — his father had utilized analytics. The two honed the data approach into much of what it is now.
“We started building on it, and got results,” Smith said of his nine seasons with the Gaels, during which they morphed into a West Coast Conference contender. “We did it for about five years, then I read ‘Moneyball.’ It was like, ‘Oh, that’s what we’re doing.’ (Bennett) kept it pretty quiet, didn’t wanna share anything.”
While there, Smith began dating his future wife, Katie (nee Davis) — a former star prep hoops player at Chelan, Wash. — who then worked in the athletics department.
Smith’s standing as a stat-minded “fixer” also became evident in Moraga, Calif.
“Saint Mary’s was 2-27 when I went there. … Then I go to Columbia, and it’d been 40 years since (its last NCAA tournament appearance),” he said. “So, there was a pattern brewing.”
His analytics were a primary part of his pitch to Columbia. He was Lions coach for six years, four of which boasted winning records — including a CollegeInsider.com Tournament championship in 2015-16.
“I always thought that I had to give myself a chance to (be a head coach),” he said. “You won’t know you can until you do.”
He turned the program around, now on to the next.
In 2016, San Francisco heard a similar pitch, and jumped on board. Cameras were placed all around the Dons’ practice court. Smith set himself up for a Power Six rebuild via three 20-plus-win seasons at USF — the school only had two of those in the previous 30 years.
Now, when Smith isn’t playing “all-time quarterback” with his three young sons, he’s scouring KenPom.com, keeping busy with what he knows best during an uncertain period amid the spread of the coronavirus.
Smith and his staff have still been recruiting. They've already signed a handful of recruits for next year, including a top-tier Canadian prospect in Jefferson Koulibaly, and four-star signee Dishon Jackson, WSU's ninth highest-rated recruit in program history, according to 24/7Sports.com.
He’s become a favorite among Wazzu supporters for not only his unanticipated success and pure hoops knowledge, but also his mannerisms — his specific anecdotes from past teams; his thoughtful, honest but often amusing analogies and notes in news gatherings; and of course, how rapidly and earnestly he’s endeared himself to the community and fellow Cougar athletics teams.
No more jumping from place to place for quick rebuilds. Smith sees himself digging in on the Palouse for an analytics-minded long haul, which had auspicious beginnings.
“You can build a culture here. And it’s just the right place for me and my family. We want to be here as long as they’ll have us,” he said. “I haven’t really stayed in one of these jobs long enough to have big success, but I’m up for the challenge. Maybe I see the world differently. I love the idea that we can settle in and coach the guys up here.
“I’m locked in. This is it.”
