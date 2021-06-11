EUGENE, Ore. — Washington State’s Stephanie Cho is into the final of the 400-meter hurdles at the NCAA outdoor track championships at Hayward Field.
Cho, a senior, placed fourth in the third heat of the semifinal round Thursday, clocking in at a time of 57.64 seconds, a personal record. It was good enough to earn her an at-large spot in the final race. She will enter with the ninth-best overall time.
“I knew I had to execute what we had been fine-tuning in practice and it was a perfect time to PR,” Cho said in a statement. “I am extremely excited to advance to the final.”
That race will take place just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Several WSU athletes will compete in final events today, including junior Mitch Jacobson (high jump), senior Paul Ryan (1,500) and junior Colton Johnsen (3,000 steeplechase).
NEWSUI makes staff changes
The University of Idaho announce several changes within its athletic department leadership, it was announced.
“I am very excited and eager to put the pandemic behind us and continue our work on restructuring and evolving the department,” athletic director Terry Gawlik said in a statement.
Tim Mooney officially takes over as deputy athletic director/internal operations. Mooney will continue to assist in overseeing the football program and has added administrative duties with the swimming and diving team as well.
Matt Martin will move into the role of senior associate athletic director for external operations and will oversee the men’s and women’s tennis programs, marketing, the ticket office, athletic communications, digital content/streaming, and serve as the department liaison to Learfield Communications.
Mahmood Sheikh has been elevated to senior associate athletic director for development and Vandal Scholarship Fund executive director. Sheikh now is in the third year of his second stint overseeing athletic development and has led efforts to increased contributions in cash and pledges of more than 200 percent since his recent appointment.
Krista Gray officially becomes the associate athletic director for student-athlete support services and senior woman administrator.
Chris Walsh will be appointed to associate athletic director for student-athlete health and performance. Walsh is in his fourth year as head athletic trainer with the Vandals, working primarily with the football team.
Heath Senour, associate athletic director for compliance, will take on administrative duties with men’s and women’s golf.
WOMEN’S TENNISWSU coach resigns
Washington State announced women’s tennis coach Lisa Hart has resigned her position.
There was no reason given in a release by the school. Athletic director Pat Chun said a national search for her replacement would begin immediately.
Hart just completed her 18th season as the coach. She led the Cougars to NCAA appearances in 2008, 2012 and 2019. Hart also had four players — Eka Burduli, Elisabeth Fournier, Liudmila Vasilieva and Michaela Bayerlova — reach the NCAA singles championships.
She has a 291-243 career mark, including 246-207 at WSU.