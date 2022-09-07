WSU’s Stone ready to rock it against Wisconsin

Washington State edge Ron Stone Jr. lines up for a play during the first half of a game against Idaho on Saturday at Gesa Field in Pullman.

 AP

Washington State’s most prolific defensive player from the 2021 season spent most of fall camp and much of Saturday’s game against Idaho on the sideline.

That no longer will be the case for junior edge Ron Stone Jr., who is cleared to go full speed against No. 19 Wisconsin on Saturday in Madison.

WSU coach Jake Dickert said Stone had a minor injury issue during the summer and they wanted to make sure he came back fully healthy.

