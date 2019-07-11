Football
WSU’s Thompson taken in supplemental draft
NEW YORK — Washington State safety Jalen Thompson was nabbed by the Arizona Cardinals in the fifth round of the NFL supplemental draft Wednesday. The former Cougar standout was the first — and only — selection in the draft.
The draft is held for players whose eligibility has changed since the April NFL draft. The Cardinals will forfeit their fifth-round pick in 2020.
Thompson, from Downey, Calif., was an ESPN.com True Freshman All-American in 2016, a two-time All-Pac-12 Conference selection and a three-year starter at safety — 39 games started of 39 possible — before recently losing his final season of college eligibility because of an over-the-counter supplement purchase that constituted an NCAA rules violation.
He finished his career with 190 tackles, six interceptions, 17 passes defended and five fumble recoveries.
He is the 11th Cougar drafted to the NFL under head coach Mike Leach and the third in 2019 after left tackle Andre Dillard was taken in the first round by the Philadelphia Eagles, and quarterback Gardner Minshew II was selected in the sixth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Arizona is coached by first-year boss Kliff Kingsbury, who played quarterback under Leach at Texas Tech in the early 2000s. The Cardinals’ training camp opens on July 24 in Glendale.
SWIMMING
Three Cougs earn CSCAA academic accolades
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Three members of the Washington State University women’s swim team earned College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America Scholar All-America honors after the Spring 2019 semester, the CSCAA announced.
WSU senior Linnea Lindberg, sophomore Taylor McCoy and freshman Lauren Burckel each earned accolades. The award recognizes students that have achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher and competed at their respective swimming and diving postseason championships.