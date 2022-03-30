Playing at the place known as the “Mecca of Basketball,” the Washington State men saw their improbable postseason run come to an end in the NIT semifinal round.
Top-seeded Texas A&M’s relentless defensive style was too much for the Cougars to overcome as the Aggies triumphed 72-56 on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Texas A&M’s swarming pressure defense forced an uncharacteristic 17 Cougar turnovers and the Aggies (27-12) outscored WSU (22-15) in the paint 58-16 — the most lopsided mark of the season.
Going into the game, WSU coach Kyle Smith said Texas A&M was playing with a massive chip on its shoulder after not getting into the NCAA tournament.
Apparently, he was right.
“Tonight, we ran into the better team,” Smith said. “They were the better team tonight. They’ve been playing great, they’ve won 11 out of 12 or something like that.”
The Aggies constantly double-teamed WSU star guard Michael Flowers, who in the previous game scored 27 points against BYU and hit his 100th 3-pointer of the season, passing legend Klay Thompson for most in a Cougar uniform in one year.
Against the Aggies, Flowers shot just 2-of-12 from the field, 0-of-5 from 3 and finished with five points.
Texas A&M was paced by senior guard Quenton Jackson (18 points, 2 steals, 1 block) and sophomore forward Henry Coleman (16 points, 6 rebounds).
Junior guard Tyrell Roberts had a team-high 14 points for the Cougs. Sophomore forward Efe Abogidi added nine points and 10 rebounds, New York native TJ Bamba had eight points and junior forward DJ Rodman added seven rebounds.
As could be expected in a game between two defensive-minded teams, it was slow going offensively for the two teams in the game’s first 10 minutes.
The Cougars took their final lead on a commanding two-handed dunk by Bamba that made it 12-10 midway through the period.
But the Aggies answered with a pair of fastbreak layups.
Texas A&M stretched the lead to 11 points before WSU ended the half on a mini 5-0 run and went into the locker room down 32-26.
The second half was when the Aggies really turned it on, taking a 15-point lead on a four-point play by Hassan Diara that made it 48-33.
From there, the rout was on as Texas A&M led by as many as 27 points in the second half.
“Texas A&M, you gotta tip your hat to them,” said Smith, who wore a suit for the game for the first time in more than two years. “They forced us into some bad situations and they capitalized. … loose balls and a lot of the areas we pride ourselves on, they were the better team tonight.”
The Cougars’ underdog run came in its first postseason tournament since playing in the College Basketball Invitational in 2012 and first NIT appearance since 2011.
The good news for the Cougars is most of the team will be back next season, although the lone departing starter is Flowers — the team’s leading scorer.
“We hadn’t really played anyone like them this year,” Smith said. It was good for us moving forward. Sorry to our seniors that the run ended. Not many teams get to end on a win.”