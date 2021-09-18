A Washington State University basketball player was arrested Thursday in Pullman for suspicion of fourth-degree assault, possession of a fake ID and minor frequenting an off-limit area.
Police arrested 20-year-old Noah Williams, a junior, after an alleged altercation with a bouncer at Valhalla Bar and Grill after the bouncer took Williams’ fake ID, according to Pullman Police Sgt. Greg Umbright.
Williams apparently left by the time police had arrived on the scene. A bouncer said he had confiscated the ID, although Williams tried to take it back before leaving. In attempting to retrieve his ID, Williams ripped one bouncer’s pocket and allegedly pushed another into a door.
Officers did make contact with Williams by phone, and Williams said he grabbed his cousin’s identification card, by accident, and that he did try to get the ID back from the Valhalla bouncers but didn’t strike anyone.
Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins told the Spokesman-Review the department did not get a hit on the ID when it was run through their system, indicating the ID most likely is fake.
The case will be referred to the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office.
Williams will be a junior this season. As a sophomore, he averaged 14.1 points per game and was honorable mention All-Pac-12 in 2020-21.
A spokesman for the WSU athletics said the coaches are aware of the situation but there would be no further comment at this time.