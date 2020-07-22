Washington State football player Jahad Woods cracked a watch list for the second straight day, and teammate Abe Lucas also drew a preseason nod Tuesday.
Woods made the list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, given annually to the nation’s top defensive player, a day after he was included on the Butkus Award list for linebackers. Woods, who had 141 tackles — including 10 for loss — with three sacks, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one interception in 2019, also was named to the Bednarik Award list last week.
Lucas, the Cougars’ right tackle, made the watch list for the coveted Outland Trophy for interior linemen on either side of the trenches. He is a two-time All-Pac 12 Conference second-team pick, started all 13 games last season at right tackle and was rated the best pass-blocking offensive tackle in the country by Pro Football Focus.
Woods is entering his senior season and Lucas is a junior.
Big Sky to determine fate of football by end of month
The Big Sky Conference will determine the fate of its 2020 football season by the end of this month, according to commissioner Tom Wistrcill, quoted in a report by the Oregonian’s John Canzano.
The league’s moved up its virtual media days recently to Thursday and Friday.
At Idaho — per athletic director Terry Gawlik during a “Conversations with Vandals” teleconference call — there currently are 72 football players doing voluntary workouts on campus.
UI already has lost two nonconference games because of league cancellations or amendments: its season-opener scheduled for Sept. 5 against Western Oregon, and the Sept. 19 game at Washington State.
MEN’S BASKETBALLUI promotes Novsek to associate head coach
Idaho’s men’s basketball program promoted Doug Novsek to associate head coach, it was announced.
Novsek joined the program as an assistant in summer 2019, and worked closely with former Vandal standout Trevon Allen, who recently signed a contract to play professionally in Poland.
Before joining the Vandals, Novsek spent a season as a quality control consultant at Southern Idaho and was an assistant at Evansville for three seasons. He started his career as an assistant for nine seasons at Nevada, working alongside Claus.
“Doug has been an absolutely incredible asset to our program from day one and it was a slam dunk to promote him,” Claus said in a news release. “Doug is tremendous on the court with our guys, (and) has made an immediate impact with his recruiting efforts here.”
WOMEN’S SOCCERIdaho picked seventh by conference coaches
FARMINGTON, Utah — Defending regular-season champion Montana was named the favorite by the Big Sky Conference coaches in its preseason women’s soccer poll, it was announced.
Idaho, which finished seventh last season, also was predicted to finish seventh in 2020.
The Griz, who returned 18 letterwinners, earned four first-place votes in the poll and 70 total points. They edged tournament champion Northern Colorado for the top spot. The Bears had two first-place votes and 69 points.
The Vandals return eight starters and 17 letterwinners from a team that went 5-12-2 overall and 2-5-2 in Big Sky play. Idaho tentatively opens the season at noon Aug. 23 at Boise State. The Vandals open conference play at 3 p.m. Oct. 2 at Southern Utah.
BIG SKY PRESEASON POLL
1. Montana (4) 70; 2. Northern Colorado (2) 69; 3. Eastern Washington (2) 66; 4. Sacramento State (1) 65; 5. Northern Arizona (1) 49; 6. Weber State 40; 7. Idaho 34; 8. Portland State 22; 9. Southern Utah 18; 10. Idaho State 17.
WOMEN’S GOLFVandals add 2 transfers
The Idaho women’s golf team added two transfers, bringing in Jaime Bellingham of Auckland, New Zealand, and Casey Leatherman from Huntsville, Texas.
Bellingham spent the past two seasons at University of Missouri-Kansas City. She finished with the second-lowest average on the team at 77.1 and posted the lowest round of any UMKC student-athlete on the year, a 72 at the Little Rock Golf Classic.
Leatherman competed for Division II Tarleton State for four years, earning honorable mention All-Lone Star Conference honors as a junior in 2018-19. She ranked second on the team in average at 77.1 as a junior and posted a season-best finish of third at the Oklahoma Intercollegiate. Last season, she posted four top-20 finishes in six tournaments, including a seventh-place finish at the Oklahoma Intercollegiate.
“Their experience is really going to help our younger players on the team grow this year,” coach Lisa Ferrero said.