BASEBALL
PEORIA, Ariz — Zane Mills struck out 10 batters and the Cougars reeled off nine unanswered runs in a 9-2 nonconference baseball win against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at the Peoria Sports Complex.
Mills (3-0) allowed just five hits, two walks and two unearned runs in 7 2/3 innings of work. His strikeout total set a career best, and had to work out of a jam in the fifth inning with the score tied at 2.
Collin Montez had a double, a triple, a run scored and an RBI to lead Washington State (4-5), which benefitted from four Rutgers (4-4) errors to win its second straight. Justin Van De Brake had two hits, a run scored and two RBI. Kyle Manzardo had two singles and two runs scored to extend his hitting streak to nine games, and Kodie Kolden had two RBI.
With the Cougars down 2-0 in the third, they scored runs in each of the next four innings to take a 6-2 lead. Manzardo lined an RBI single off Scarlet Knights starting pitcher Harry Rutkowski (1-2) in the third, then Kolden’s RBI groundout tied it.
In the top of the fifth, Rutgers had a runner on third with one out, but Mills got a flyout and a groundout to the end the threat. In the bottom half, Jack Smith RBI groundout gave Washington State the lead for good. Manzardo singled and went to third on a two-base error. Van De Brake singled him home and Montez followed with his triple to right-center.
Preston Clifford then hit a two-out single off the first baseman’s glove in the sixth that scored Kolden to put the Cougars up by four.
Washington State then finished the scoring in the eighth on a Van De Brake RBI groundout, Meyer’s RBI sacrifice fly and Kolden’s RBI single.
Game 2 of the three-game set is at 5:35 p.m. today.
Rutgers 020 000 000—2 6 4
WSU 001 131 030—9 8 1
Rutkowski, Ciccone (6), Newman (8) and Serruto; Mills, Barnum (8) and Meyer. W—Mills. L—Rutkowski.
WSU hits — Manzardo 2, Montez 2 (2B, 3B), Van De Brake 2, Clifford, Kolden,
Rutgers hits — Dezzi 2 (2B), Nyisztor, Welsh, Shulman, Valderrama.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Oregon 88, WSU 57
EUGENE, Ore. — Third-ranked Oregon, the Pac-12’s regular-season champion, built a commanding lead in the first quarter and added onto it, cruising past Washington State in a conference game.
The Ducks (27-2, 16-1) shot 55 percent, outrebounded the Cougs (11-18, 4-13) by 14, had only eight giveaways and shot 21 more free throws than WSU, which was just 1-of-2.
The Cougars, who trailed by as many as 35 points — in the third — were led by Jovana Subasic, who had 17 points on 8-for-11 shooting. Borislava Hristova rounded out the double-figure scorers with 14 points.
Oregon post Ruthy Hebard led all players with 28 points (11-of-15) and 14 rebounds, while Satou Sabally, also a post, chipped in 22 points (9-for-15). Sabrina Ionescu — one of college basketball’s most celebrated players of all time — had 12 points and 12 assists, but shot just 4-of-10.
WSU concludes its regular season with a game at Oregon State at noon on Sunday.
WASHINGTON STATE (11-18, 4-13)
Muzet 0-3 0-0 0, Cha. Molina 4-11 0-0 9, Motuga 3-6 1-2 8, Subasic 8-11 0-0 17, Hristova 7-17 0-0 14, Nankervis 0-0 0-0 0, Levy 1-2 0-0 3, Sarver 2-5 0-0 4, Che. Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Ce. Molina 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-57 1-2 57.
OREGON (27-2, 16-1)
Sabally 9-15 2-2 22, Ionescu 4-10 4-4 12, Boley 2-4 0-0 6, Moore 3-5 1-3 7, Hebard 11-15 6-6 28, Yaeger 0-0 0-0 0, Chavez 1-2 3-4 6, Shelley 0-3 0-2 0, Winterburn 2-3 0-0 5, Cochrane 0-0 0-0 0, Giomi 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 32-58 18-23 88.
WSU 11 15 16 15—57
Oregon 30 23 24 11—88
3-Point Goals — WSU 4-18 (Muzet 0-3, Cha. Molina 1-3, Motuga 1-3, Subasic 1-3, Hristova 0-2, Levy 1-2, Sarver 0-2), Oregon 6-17 (Sabally 2-4, Ionescu 0-3, Boley 2-4, Chavez 1-2, Shelley 0-2, Winterburn 1-2). Rebounds — WSU 23 (Subasic 7), Oregon 37 (Hebard 14). Assists — WSU 17 (tie 4), Oregon 22 (Ionescu 22). Total fouls — WSU 17, Oregon 7. Fouled out — none.