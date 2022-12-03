SAN DIEGO — It’s been four seasons since the Washington State women’s volleyball team has advanced to the regional round of the NCAA tournament. It will be at least one more season for the Cougars after Friday’s result.

Breana Edwards led three San Diego players with 10 or more kills with 22 as the third-ranked Toreros beat Washington State 25-19, 25-22, 21-25, 25-15 in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Jenny Craig Pavilion.

The Cougars (23-10) had problems throughout the match stopping the top hitter for San Diego (29-1) as they were beaten for the second consecutive season at this stage of the national event.

