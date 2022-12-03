SAN DIEGO — It’s been four seasons since the Washington State women’s volleyball team has advanced to the regional round of the NCAA tournament. It will be at least one more season for the Cougars after Friday’s result.
Breana Edwards led three San Diego players with 10 or more kills with 22 as the third-ranked Toreros beat Washington State 25-19, 25-22, 21-25, 25-15 in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Jenny Craig Pavilion.
The Cougars (23-10) had problems throughout the match stopping the top hitter for San Diego (29-1) as they were beaten for the second consecutive season at this stage of the national event.
Edwards also had a .444 attack percentage for the Toreros, who now have won 26 consecutive matches. Grace Frohling added 17 kills for a .441 hitting percentage, six digs and four total blocks. Katie Lukes contributed 11 kills and 12 digs.
Gabby Blossom chipped in 48 assists and 11 digs. Annie Benbow finished with 14 digs. Lelya Blackwell tallied seven total blocks as the Toreros had a .395 attack percentage in the final set.
Senior outside hitter Pia Timmer tallied 21 kills and 14 digs for Washington State, which was 5-1 in neutral-site matches before this one. Sophomore opposite-side hitter Kate Ryan added 12 kills and a .267 hitting percentage. Senior outside hitter Laura Jansen finished with 10 kills and 12 digs.
Junior setter Argentina Ung had 43 assists and 12 digs. Senior defensive specialist Karly Basham tallied 22 digs. Senior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova contributed nine kills, with a .421 attack percentage, and three total blocks.
Unlike Thursday, when the Cougars hit an impressive .330 in a three-set sweep of UNLV in the first round, Washington State was not as efficient. The Cougars never crack the .300 mark in any of the four sets, with their best of .293 coming in the third set. Whenever Washington State hit .300 or above this season, it was 18-1.
San Diego took a 9-5 lead in the first set, buoyed by kills from Leyla Blackwell, Frohling and Haylee Stoner. The Cougars got back within 9-8, but Edwards and Froehling combined for three kills as the Toreros went on a 5-0 run to take a 14-9 edge. Three kills by Jansen, one by Ryan and an ace tied the set at 17, but the Toreros went on an 8-2 run to close it out.
Washington State took a 10-7 lead in the second on a pair of kills by Timmer and an ace, but San Diego fought back to tie it at 11. The Toreros would slowly take the lead and built their advantage to 21-16 after an attack error. The Cougars pulled within 21-20, but San Diego tallied four of the final six points to put Washington State in a two-set deficit.
When losing the first two sets this year, the Cougars were 0-6 coming in. Washington State was determined not to go away quietly, as it built an 8-3 lead early in the third, never trailed and forced a fourth set.
The Toreros went out to a quick 5-2 lead in the fourth, only to see the Cougars get within 10-9. However, a 8-2 San Diego run gave it an 18-11 lead and the Toreros never looked back from there.