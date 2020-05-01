The Washington State women’s golf program got a junior college transfer to come into the fold as coach Kelli Kamimura announced the signing of Jessie Lin.
Lin had a stellar two-year run at College of the Canyons in Santa Clara, Calif. She was named to the California Community College Athletic Association All-State team and posted a second-place finish at the 2019 CCCAA State Championship. Lin’s two-day score of 144 tied her for first place.
Born in Burnaby, B.C, Lin was raised in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. She was a two-time All-Western State College selection and a medalist at two conference events this past season. Lin won the 2018 CCCAA SoCal Regional Championship.
“We are so excited to have Jessie coming to WSU next season,” Kamimura said. “We have followed Jessie’s progress in junior golf, as well as her career at College of the Canyons. She is a hard worker with a great personality and will be a great addition to the team.”