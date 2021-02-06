WSU soccer looks to keep momentum going

PULLMAN — There are a few ways a Division I women’s soccer program could approach the upcoming, pandemic-delayed spring season: an inconsequential, throwaway year that has no bearing on student-athletes’ eligibility; or a real chance, like every “normal” season presents, to win a championship.
Coach Todd Shulenberger and the Washington State Cougars are focused on the latter as their season opener nears.
WSU takes the pitch for the first time in more than a year Sunday at Seattle University, finally kicking off a season that has been altered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cougars hope to rekindle the momentum they built in 2019, when they achieved a milestone run through the NCAA tournament that included reaching the College Cup — soccer’s version of the Final Four — for the first time and ending the season with the No. 4 national ranking. Some key players are back, with important newcomers in tow, as Shulenberger and the Cougs aim to continue their upward trajectory toward becoming an elite Division I program.
“My expectations are still high, COVID or no COVID, two years off or no two years off. My expectation here is to win,” Shulenberger said Thursday in a virtual news conference. “It’s all game on for us. We’re all about business and this group of young ladies is ... champing at the bit.”
WSU was picked to finish fourth in the Pac-12 preseason coaches' poll.
Key newcomers, returners
WSU brings back six full-time starters — and two players who started at least half the team’s games — from last season’s team that went 16-7-1. Highlighting the group is senior defender Brianna Alger, who earned third-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2019 after racking up 10 assists, third-most in a single season in school history. Alger was selected in the third round of January’s National Women’s Soccer League draft.
So was teammate Makamae Gomera-Stevens. The senior forward led WSU with four game-winning goals, including two in the NCAA tournament, in 2019.
Alger, picked 25th overall by the Chicago Red Stars, and Gomera-Stevens (27th, Houston Dash) opted to return to WSU for the 2021 spring and fall seasons and did not report to their professional teams’ training camps. Although they’re both seniors, the spring season will not count against their eligibility, meaning they can complete their college careers in the fall. The Red Stars and Dash control Alger’s and Gomera-Stevens’ respective rights until the start of the 2022 NWSL preseason.
Gomera-Stevens figures to join fellow senior Elyse Bennett and sophomore MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson on the Cougars’ attack line this spring. Gomera-Stevens and Bennett each tallied five goals and five assists in 2019, and Frimpong-Ellertson, who made the Pac-12’s all-freshman team, wasn’t far behind with four goals and one assist.
A few incoming freshmen also could help bolster the forwards, which was the unit most affected by player departures. Shulenberger mentioned Alyssa Gray and Margie Detrizio as freshmen who could crack the opening day starting lineup.
WSU ranked 28th nationally with 45 goals in 2019.
“It’s probably our most loaded position, to be honest with you,” Shulenberger said. “We’re six, eight players deep up top. How I manage that and who starts when, who plays when, will be to be determined.”
WSU also returns starting midfielder Sydney Pulver and starting defenders Aaqila McLyn, Bridget Rieken and Mykiaa Minniss, who scored the overtime goal that sent the Cougars to the College Cup.
The Cougs will have a new goalkeeper this season, and it’s projected to be Texas Tech transfer Marissa Zucchetto. The senior appeared in 50 games in three seasons for the Red Raiders and ranked second in the country with 14 shutouts in 2018. She also led the Big 12 that season with a save percentage of .829.
Shulenberger said he helped recruit Zucchetto to Texas Tech when he worked there as associate head coach before coming to Pullman.
“She’s done a fantastic job, as all our keepers have right now, but I’d say Marissa is the lead candidate going into opening day,” Shulenberger said.
Shulenberger also noted freshman midfielder Marin Whieldon as a potential opening-day starter. The younger sister of former Coug Shayna Whieldon is one of 17 underclassmen on the roster.
Key departures
Perhaps the most notable exit from WSU’s soccer program was by a player who never played a game.
Trinity Rodman, once one of the highest-rated recruits in the country, was drafted second overall by the NWSL’s Washington Spirit and elected to forgo her WSU career and join the Spirit for preseason workouts.
Rodman likely would’ve been a top offensive threat this year.
Shulenberger said while Rodman’s short-lived college career always was a possibility given her blue-chip status as a recruit, her absence doesn’t equate to a loss.
“With all due respect to Trinity, she wasn’t a part of the run we’ve had here, so she was an added bonus,” he said. “We still have six or seven starters from that team in the Final Four that are ready to go.”
WSU did lose its top goal scorer, Morgan Weaver, who was first team All-Pac-12 and third-team All-America after netting 15 goals in 2019. She was selected second overall by the Portland Thorns in the 2020 NWSL draft and ended her WSU career ranked second in program history in goals and points.
The Cougars also lost third-team all-conference performers Averie Collins and Ella Dederick and starting defender Hanna Goff. Dederick won a WSU record 53 career games as the Cougars’ goalkeeper. Collins was selected in the second round of the 2020 NWSL draft by the Washington Spirit.
Of note
Many conferences, like the Pac-12, delayed the start of soccer season from the fall to the spring. But some leagues already have completed their seasons and crowned conference champions.
The ACC, SEC and Sun Belt played conference and nonconference games in the fall, while the Big 12 played a conference-only schedule. All four leagues crowned champions. Some teams in those leagues also have scheduled nonconference competitions for the winter and spring so they can stay fresh for the NCAA tournament, which was delayed and will be played in April and May.
Shulenberger said playing a “legit season this spring” will better prepare his team and the rest of the Pac-12 for the postseason.
The NCAA tournament field has been reduced from 48 to 36 teams, with 24 automatic qualifiers and 12 at-large berths. The College Cup is scheduled for May 13-17 in Cary, N.C.
ROSTER
Marissa Zucchetto, GK, sr.; Aly Hay, GK, soph.; Makamae Gomera-Stevens, F, sr.; Grayson Lynch, F, soph.; Jayla Land, MF, fr.; Aniah Cutler, F, fr.; Elaily Hernandez-Repreza, MF, jr.; Rose Young, D, soph.; Sydney Pulver, MF, sr.; Brianna Alger, D, sr.; Bridget Rieken, D, soph.; Elyse Bennett, F, sr.; Margie Detrizio, F, fr.; Alyssa Gray, F, fr.; Makenna McGill, F, fr.; Liz Weis, MF, soph.; Aaqila McLyn, D, sr.; Marin Whieldon, MF, fr.; Mykiaa Minniss, D, jr.; Kaitlyn Kowalchuk, D, soph.; Lynette Hernaez, GK, fr.; Skye McMillon, F, soph.; Sophie Dimry, D, soph.; Megan Sullivan, D, soph.; MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson, F, soph.; Kelis Barton, D, jr.
SCHEDULE
Feb. 7 — at Seattle, 3 p.m.; 12 — Eastern Washington, 7 p.m. 19 — Idaho, 7 p.m.; 26 — Utah*, 7 p.m.; 28 vs. Utah, noon; March 5 — at Arizona State*, TBD; 7 — at Arizona*, TBD; 12 — California*, TBD; 14 — Stanford*, TBD; 19 — at Washington, 7 p.m.; 27 — at Colorado*, noon April 2 — at UCLA*, 7 p.m.; 4 at USC*, 1 p.m.; 9 — Oregon State*, 7 p.m. 11 — Oregon*, TBD; 16 — Washington*, 7 p.m.
* — Pac-12 games