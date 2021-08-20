PULLMAN — Washington State’s women’s soccer team dominated on the offensive end for the better part of 110 minutes, but all the Cougars could come up with a penalty-kick goal Thursday.
It saved them from being taken down by a team that was playing a Pac-12 opponent for the first time in their history.
Senior midfielder Sydney Pulver converted in the 73rd minute to tie the Cougars’ season opener with Arkansas State at 1, and that’s the way it remained through two overtimes before a record, raucous crowd of 3,147 at Lower Soccer Field.
WSU had the run of play for the majority of the game, but the Red Wolves, the Sun Belt Conference champion last season playing their first game in school history on the West Coast, dented the board early.
Abigail Miller took a ball off her right foot and secured the opening goal of the match when she sent it to the right of senior goalkeeper Marissa Zuchhetto in the 16th minute to put Arkansas State up 1-0.
However, the Cougars had the Red Wolves on their heels. They held a 13-3 edge in shots and a 4-1 cushion in corners in the first half.
The second half saw Washington State surge. Then the Cougars struck.
Olivia Smith took down a WSU player in the box, and Pulver took the penalty. She snaked it past Arkansas State goalkeeper Megan McClure to tie it.
Then the Cougars amped up the pressure. However, they couldn’t secure the go-ahead goal at the end of regulation and the two overtime periods. WSU outshot Arkansas State 26-6 in the final 65 minutes of the contest, and held a whopping 16-1 edge in corners.
McClure was peppered throughout but stood strong, stopping nine shots. Zucchetto barely faced any other action and recorded two saves.
The Cougars next play at 1 p.m. Aug. 29 at home against Eastern Washington.
Arkansas State 1 0 0 0 — 0
Washington State 0 1 0 0 — 1
ASU — Abigail Miller, 16th.
WSU — Sydney Pulver, 73rd.
Shots — Washington State 39, Arkansas State 9. Saves — Arkansas State: Megan McClure 9. Washington State — Marissa Zucchetto 2.