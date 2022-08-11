SAN FRANCISCO — The Washington State women’s soccer team was picked to finish third in the Pac-12 preseason coaches poll, it was announced.
The ranking marks the highest selection in program history in a conference preseason poll. The Cougars were selected in the top half of the conference for the fourth-straight season, and received two first-place votes for the first time in program history.
Washington State will play an exhibition match at 7 p.m. today against Gonzaga, then start the regular season at 4 p.m. Pacific on Aug. 18 at No. 9 Michigan of the Big Ten.