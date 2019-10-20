EUGENE, Ore. — Junior Elyse Bennett headed home a pass by Brianna Alger in the 67th minute Saturday as the Washington State women’s soccer team beat Oregon 1-0 in Pac-12 play.
Alger placed a perfect pass across the box, to the back post, where Bennett soared above her defender and headed a ball past Oregon goalkeeper Katelyn Carter for the difference.
“I am proud of the effort as any road win you get in this conference is big,” Cougars coach Todd Shulenberger said. “I am proud of the way we’ve been playing the last couple of weeks, we just haven’t scored some goals. Tonight, we got one in so hopefully that will open the door for more to come.”
Ella Dederick did not have to make a save for Washington State (10-3-1, 3-2-1 Pac-12), while Carter stopped three shots for the Ducks (4-5-5, 0-4-2).
The Cougars, who were 1-2-1 in their previous four matches, will play at USC at 3 p.m. Thursday.