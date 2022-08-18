Heading into its season, the Washington State women’s soccer team holds its highest national preseason ranking in program history at No. 19 in the TopDrawerSoccer.com poll.

The Cougs compiled a record of 14-3-4 overall and 7-1-3 in Pac-12 Conference play in 2021, reaching the second round of the NCAA tournament. They make their 2022 debut against No. 9 Michigan at 4 p.m. Pacific in Ann Arbor, Mich., on the same field on which they concluded last season with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Tennessee.

“We had a good preseason,” WSU coach Todd Shulenberger said. “The girls came out of the gate healthy and excited, and here we are to play a great Michigan team.”

