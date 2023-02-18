WSU takes care of business

WSU Athletics Washington State senior center Bella Murekatete puts up a shot during Friday's Pac-12 Conference game against Oregon at Beasley Coliseum.

PULLMAN — The Washington State women’s basketball team didn’t let an early deficit go to their heads Friday.

Senior center Bella Murekatete had 17 points and seven rebounds as the Cougars snapped a two-game losing streak in a 64-57 Pac-12 Conference win against Oregon at Beasley Coliseum.

“I’m really proud of our team,” Washington State coach Kamie Ethridge said. “I thought we had a great plan. I thought our players understood the scout, as much as we could to guard their personnel. It’s a hard team to guard, and for them to score 57 points, I thought our defense established us in a way that we could win this game.”