WSU takes care of business

PULLMAN — The Washington State women’s basketball team didn’t let an early deficit go to their heads Friday.
Senior center Bella Murekatete had 17 points and seven rebounds as the Cougars snapped a two-game losing streak in a 64-57 Pac-12 Conference win against Oregon at Beasley Coliseum.
“I’m really proud of our team,” Washington State coach Kamie Ethridge said. “I thought we had a great plan. I thought our players understood the scout, as much as we could to guard their personnel. It’s a hard team to guard, and for them to score 57 points, I thought our defense established us in a way that we could win this game.”
Senior guard Johanna Teder chipped in 13 points and four assists for the Cougars (17-9, 7-8), who improved to just 8-5 at home this season. Junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker added 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Chance Gray finished with 18 points and five rebounds for the Ducks (14-12, 5-10), who shot just 23-for-62 (37.1%) overall. Endyia Rogers chipped in 17 points and six rebounds. Grace VanSlooten had 11 points and six rebounds.
Murekatete eclipsed 1,000 points in her career in the game, becoming the 26th Cougar to do so.
“Honestly, I didn’t even know I was that close,” Murekatete said, laughing. “I’m just blessed and thankful enough to be in a position that I am in. Everything that has happened has been because of hard work I’ve put in.”
The Cougars found themselves down 13-9 after the first quarter but quickly took the lead in the second. After a pair of Leger-Walker free throws with 6:40 left before halftime, Washington State held a 24-17 edge.
Ninety seconds later, senior guard Grace Sarver’s jumper put the Cougars up by nine. WSU went into the locker room up 30-26.
The Cougars scored the first seven points of the third quarter to create a little separation as sophomore guard Tara Wallack and Murekatete each had baskets, and Teder’s 3 culiminated the run as Washington State sprinted out to an 11-point advantage just 2:30 into the period.
The lead was 10 with 4:19 remaining, but Oregon was able to whittle its deficit down to 41-36 heading to the fourth quarter.
Once again, the Cougars got the lead to double digits as they started the final period on a run, this time 8-0. Murekatete scored the first three baskets, and Leger-Walker’s bucket made it 49-36.
That sent the Ducks into scramble mode. They never got closer than the final margin.
Washington State forced Oregon into 17 turnovers and had an 18-8 advantage in points off turnovers. The Cougars were 26-of-63 (41.3%) from the field, including 5-of-19 (26.3%) from 3-point range.
Washington State next plays at noon Sunday at home against Oregon State.
Gray 7-17 2-2 18, Rogers 7-17 3-4 17, Paopao 0-2 0-0 0, Kyei 0-2 0-0 0, VanSlooten 4-9 3-4 11, Hanson 1-4 0-0 2, Basham 3-7 0-2 6, Hurst 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 23-62 8-12 57.
WASHINGTON STATE (17-9, 7-8)
Wallack 1-5 0-0 2, Leger-Walker 4-16 3-4 11, Motuga 3-6 2-4 9, Teder 5-11 0-0 13, Murekatete 8-15 1-2 17, Tuhina 4-7 0-0 9, Clarke 0-2 0-0 0, Sarver 1-1 0-0 2, Glazier 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 26-63 7-12 64.
Washington State 9 21 11 23—64
3-point goals — Oregon 3-11 (Gray 2-4, Hurst 1-2, Hanson 0-2, Rogers 0-3), Washington State 5-19 (Teder 3-8, Motuga 1-2, Tuhina 1-3, Wallack 0-1, Leger-Walker 0-5). Rebounds — Oregon 40 (Kyei 9), Washingrton State 40 (Leger-Walker, Murekatete 7). Assists — Oregon 6 (Six with 1), Washington State 14 (Leger-Walker 5). Total fouls — Oregon 15, Washington State 14. A — 1,061.