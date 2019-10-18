PULLMAN — Washington State has scheduled a groundbreaking ceremony for the planned Cougar Baseball Facility at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bailey-Brayton Field, the school announced Thursday.
School president Kirk Schulz, athletic director Pat Chun and baseball coach Brian Green will be joined by players, alumni and others as ground is broken for a $10 million clubhouse and entrance to Bailey-Brayton.
“Our baseball program is steeped with rich history and tradition,” Chun said in a statement. “We aspire to bring our beloved program back to the standard set by so many great alumni and coaches.”
The facility will include a 1,300-square-foot locker room, a 1,500-square-foot weight and cardio room, academic area, team meeting room, areas for Cougar equipment, nutrition and athletic medicine and coaches offices.
All costs were covered by donors.
The project is expected to be completed prior to the 2021 season.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Idaho selected second
Idaho was picked to finish second in Big Sky women’s basketball in preseason coaches’ and media polls.
Montana State was the favorite in both polls, and Idaho finished just one point behind the Bobcats in the coaches’ poll. The Vandals received one first-place vote in the media poll and three from the coaches.
Last year’s Vandals won the regular-season title with a 16-4 mark in conference play.
On the men’s side, Idaho was predicted to finish last by the coaches and the media. Eastern Michigan was predicted to win the league by the coaches, while the media chose Montana.