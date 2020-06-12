WSU to welcome athletes back Monday

Football players and other fall sports athletes will begin returning to the Washington State campus Monday with a view to resuming voluntary in-person workouts in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the school announced Thursday.
Also, the NCAA oversight committee approved a plan to allow football teams an extra two weeks of unpadded slow-speed practices, often called walk-throughs, before the start of standard preseason workouts. The plan is expected to get final approval next week.
Washington State officials still are envisioning a “phased-in” approach to voluntary workouts, the term they used two weeks ago after the Pac-12 decided to allow such workouts starting Monday. In WSU’s first phase, in-person workouts will be limited to fall sports athletes and those who have remained in Pullman since the end of the spring semester.
In adherence to a Pac-12 policy announced last week, all WSU athletes will undergo diagnostic and antibody tests for the coronavirus, athletic director Pat Chun said in a videoconference. He said fewer than 60 tests have been conducted so far, with all them coming back negative.
Upon returning to campus, athletes will be required to self-quarantine for at least seven days — 14 for international students, according to a WSU news release that outlined the school’s plan. Before every voluntary workout, athletes will be checked for symptoms and temperature and given a safety briefing. Equipment will be disinfected after every workout.
Although the WSU athletic weight room will open Monday, Chun said a preference is being placed on outdoor workouts. Inside or out, workouts initially will be limited to five-person groups. Any athlete who tests positive for the virus will be isolated, and his or her recent contacts will be traced.
Chun said the majority of Cougar football players will return to campus soon, and the school conducted an online meeting with their parents Wednesday.
“I told the parents we all need to create a culture of health and make sure we’re all doing the things we need to do from a social-distancing standpoint, just to ensure we remain healthy,” Chun said.
Although schools across the country are reopening workout facilities, it’s far from assured that governing bodies will allow competitions in fall sports to proceed as scheduled, and it’s unknown to what degree spectators will be allowed to watch games in person. Football in particular, to minimize the risk of injury, will need a substantial amount of practice time before games can be contested.
But the NCAA moved closer to aiding that preparation with the oversight committee’s decision to OK two weeks of walk-throughs before the usual 29-day session of preseason workouts. The proposal now moves to the Division I Council, which is expected to approve it in a meeting Tuesday.
If that happens, teams will be allowed to spend 20 hours per week on walk-throughs, weight training, conditioning and film study during that two-week period starting in late July.
The Cougars are scheduled to open their football season Sept. 3 at Utah State.
In the meantime, Chun said there’s no need for schools or governing bodies to rush their policy decisions as health officials monitor the unpredictable spread of the virus.
“Football is considered a high-risk sport relative to COVID-19,” Chun said. “We recognize that and we’ll educate our student-athletes on those risks. But the hope is that as long as we’re testing frequently, that will help at least inform us.
“A lot’s going to change (in the coming weeks),” he said. “Right now, our focus has really been getting students back to campus for next week. Obviously this is kind of a crawl, walk, run type of process. So once we clear next week’s hurdle, then we can focus a lot more time on the start of all our fall sports.”
