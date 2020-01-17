On Thursday, Washington State introduced its new football coach to the masses. An hour or two before, the school saw two of its student-athletes drafted into the National Women’s Soccer League.
With that, Cougars staffers had just put the finishing touches on a makeshift bungalow inside Beasley Coliseum, reserved for NBA star and program alumnus Klay Thompson to stay in when he arrives today for his jersey retirement ceremony Saturday.
The buzz here was palpable, but all that played second fiddle to the injury-riddled WSU men’s basketball team’s showdown with No. 8 Oregon.
By the time the final buzzer went off — its tone being muffled by the rejoicing screams of 3,082 fans — the biggest story of the day might have been Cougs/Ducks.
First-year Wazzu coach Kyle Smith earned the finest win of his career, and the Cougars didn’t let the party stop, defeating a top-10 team for the first time since 2007 (vs. Arizona) with a 72-61 stunner against Oregon, the reigning Pac-12 tournament champion.
“We haven’t been given much respect, but you know, it’s not to be given, it’s to be earned,” said WSU star forward CJ Elleby, who led all players with 25 points and 14 boards, “and I think we gotta go out every night and take it, take what’s ours.”
Elleby certainly did, leading WSU’s sharpshooting charge with four of the team’s 11 made 3-pointers. He went 9-of-20, and was a matchup nightmare for an Oregon team that prides itself on guards. He proved his capacity to score from anywhere, hitting contested 3s and sailing smoothly past defenders inside.
He also guided a defensive resurgence that saw the Cougs force 16 turnovers, battle on the glass and seldom permit the Ducks’ perimeter stalwarts and top-5 national offense from looking themselves.
“We were dialed in the whole night on the defensive end,” forward Jeff Pollard said.
Washington State (11-7, 2-3 Pac-12) stayed in the faces of standout Oregon point guard Payton Pritchard and Co., and offered its best all-around showing of the year despite back-to-back losses last week to the Bay Area schools — including an ugly rout at Stanford — and injuries to three core players.
WSU, which entered shooting 39.9 percent from beyond the arc, made 52.4 percent of its attempts from outside, and had Isaac Bonton (12 points, six assists) and Pollard (11) tack on double-figure outputs.
“We did a great job of just keeping those guys in front of us — I think that’s one of the best perimeters in the country,” said Smith, who commended Bonton’s work on Pritchard, a preseason All-American. The two played against each other as youths in Portland. “We were able to close out on most of those guys and defended the 3 well.”
The Ducks (14-4, 3-2) trailed for 24 minutes. The majority of their success came on transition breakaways, accrued with picked-off passes. WSU had 15 giveaways, but only four after intermission.
“We’re usually pretty good there,” Smith said. “We’re only down three at halftime, I told our team, ‘Gosh, take care of the ball and we might be up six, seven.’”
Pritchard led his team with 22 points, but turned it over six times. Chris Duarte chipped in 15 points and five steals. Oregon shot 33.3 percent from beyond the arc, and never appeared fully poised.
“We wanted to keep them at halfcourt; transition is a big part of their offense,” Elleby said. “The second half, we really buckled down on that. We were sending three, four guys back on defense.”
WSU went up to stay after two minutes in the second half, building its lead to 50-41 with a scorching-hot 11-0 run in the first three minutes.
But the Cougs’ advantage never felt secure until a late-game sequence sparked by a two-handed Aljaz Kunc block and a look-off feed underneath from Bonton to Pollard. Those were followed by a Noah Williams steal and an Elleby flip-in off a miss.
Up seven with two minutes to go after a 12-3 spurt, it started to become real for the most boisterous crowd of the year.
“There’s definitely a lot of energy around the program right now obviously, and there should be,” Pollard said. “The crowd was unbelievable. They really showed out, made it a great atmosphere.”
The Cougs got key efforts in key instances from most of the eight who played. The Ducks fashioned a seven-point lead — their largest — midway through the first half, but then came WSU’s offense at its most cohesive. Bonton hit a 3 after an Elleby offensive board; DJ Rodman tacked on another 3; Pollard tossed in a turnaround and Elleby swished two deep shots.
“I think I’m a cousin of the Splash Brothers (Golden State’s Thompson and Stephen Curry, who’ll also be in Pullman),” Elleby said. “I’ll fit right in.”
That all came within a span of two minutes. Just like that, hyped-up WSU led by six with about eight minutes until the break.
“I like coaching offense, I like seeing the ball go in the basket,” said Smith, whose Cougs have hung their hats on defense thus far. “I think teams get better as the season (progresses) offensively. January and February, hopefully we are.”
Right now, Wazzu is at least incredibly resilient under Smith, whose win in this one marked a feat that his predecessors didn't reach in 19 straight tries.
Cue more buzz.
“It was a party in the locker room,” Pollard said. “It’s definitely a big-time win for this team, this program, and for the new coaching staff. First year, to get a top-10 win like this, that’s big.”
OREGON (14-4. 3-2)
Pritchard 8-15 3-4 22, Duarte 6-16 1-2 15, Juiston 3-4 0-0 7, Mathis 1-3 1-2 4, Okoro 0-1 0-0 0, Richardson 2-7 0-0 4, Dante 3-3 0-2 6, Lawson 1-2 0-0 2, Walker 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 24-51 6-12 61.
WASHINGTON STATE (11-7, 2-3)
Robinson 2-3 0-0 6, Elleby 9-20 3-3 25, Bonton 4-10 3-5 12, Pollard 5-7 1-2 11, Williams 1-5 2-4 4, Kunc 2-3 0-0 6, Rodman 2-4 2-3 8. Totals 25-52 11-17 72.
Halftime — Oregon, 37-34. 3-point goals — Oregon 7-21 (Pritchard 3-7, Duarte 2-7, Juiston 1-1, Mathis 1-3, Richardson 0-3), Washington State 11-21 (Elleby 4-7, Robinson 2-3, Kunc 2-3, Rodman 2-4, Bonton 1-3, Pollard 0-1). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Oregon 27 (Juiston 7), Washington State 33 (Elleby 14). Assists — Oregon 10 (Pritchard 5), Washington State 15 (Bonton 6). Total fouls — Oregon 20, Washington State 13. A — 3,082.
