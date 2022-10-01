220903 zw cfb WSU UI_7.jpg

Washington State Cougars celebrate after Washington State Cougars defensive back Chau Smith-Wade (6) intercepted a pass during the second quarter of the Battle of the Palouse football game in Pullman on Saturday.

 Zach Wilkinson

Early-season momentum is at stake when Washington State plays host to Cal for a Pac-12 clash between well-matched teams, both of which sit on the bubble of relevance at 2:30 p.m. today (Pac-12 Network) at Gesa Field.

WSU (3-1, 0-1) almost broke into the national conversation Sept. 24, but collapsed down the stretch in a 44-41 loss to Oregon. The Cougs look to regroup against the Golden Bears and get back on course before a brutal stretch of their schedule.

“After a loss, you want to show everybody we’re not still in that mindset,” Cougar cornerback Chau Smith-Wade said. “We’re not in that losing mindset. It’s not really a loss — it’s what we learn from our losses. … We’re gonna learn from that and come out on top.”

