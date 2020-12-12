SEATTLE — Freshman guard Charlisse Leger-Walker finished with a game-high 20 points, and the Washington State women’s basketball team used a 29-4 run in the first 12½ minutes before having to hold on to beat Washington 60-52 in the Cougars’ season opener Friday at Alaska Airlines Arena.
“I’m really happy for our team,” third-year WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “If you asked me, I’d prefer to have a game under our belt before playing a conference rivalry game. When we knew that wasn’t going to be the case, and we thought we would have an advantage because no one really knows how capable our players are right now.”
Leger-Walker, a New Zealand native, added seven rebounds, three blocks and three assists in her collegiate debut for the Cougars, who opened the game by holding the Huskies (3-2, 1-2) to just 28.6 percent shooting in the first quarter. Junior forward Ula Motuga added 16 points and seven rebounds, and redshirt senior guard Krystal Leger-Walker chipped in eight points, six rebounds and three assists.
“We got a great effort from Charlisse Leger-Walker,” Ethridge said. “We think she is going to be a great player for us.”
Haley Van Dyke finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds for Washington, which found itself down by as many as 23 points early in the second half before coming back. Khayla Rooks added 12 points and seven boards.
The run in the first half for Washington State was fueled in large part by the defense. The Cougars forced 10 turnovers in the first 20 minutes, limiting the Huskies to just 6-for-28 shooting from the field in building a 37-16 advantage. Washington was 0-for-7 from distance in the first half.
“I thought we were really locked in defensively,” Ethridge said. “I think we have some really good defenders, maybe a little better than what we’ve had in the past. We got them out of rhythm and we put enough points on the board to get some separation. I think we’re a deeper team this year, so it lets us play more people, if we need to.”
Things never really got dicey for Washington State, which has won four of the past five games in the series, but the Huskies definitely tried to make things interesting. Washington shot the ball better, committed four less turnovers and eventually cut the Cougar double-digit margin to single digits. But it was just too much Washington State too early.
The Cougars finished 20-of-53 from the field (37.7 percent), 5-of-21 from 3-point range (23.8 percent) and were 15-for-17 at the free-throw line (88.2 percent). They held an 18-7 advantage in fast-break points and outrebounded the Huskies 38-37.
Washington State next will play at 6 p.m. Sunday at Beasley Coliseum against Idaho.
WASHINGTON STATE (1-0, 1-0)
K. Leger-Walker 3-7 1-1 8, C. Leger-Walker 5-17 10-12 20, Sarver 0-2 0-0 0, Ch. Molina 3-6 0-0 7, Ce. Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Murekatete 3-8 0-0 6, Nankervis 0-1 0-0 0, Teder 1-5 0-0 3, Levy 0-0 0-0 0, Motuga 5-7 4-4 16, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 15-17 60.
WASHINGTON (3-2, 1-2)
Miller 0-4 0-0 0, Sadler 3-7 1-2 8, Noble 2-7 1-2 5, Van Dyke 8-17 3-4 19, Lowery 0-1 0-0 0, Rooks 4-7 2-4 12, Griggsby 0-2 0-0 0, Lind 0-4 0-0 0, Rees 3-11 2-2 8, Martineau 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-60 9-14 52.
Washington State 19 18 15 8—60
Washington 8 8 20 16—52
3-point goals — WSU 5-21 (K. Leger-Walker 1-2, C. Leger-Walker 0-7, Motuga 2-3, Teder 1-5, Sarver 0-1, Ch. Molina 1-3), Washington 3-18 (Miller 0-1, Sadler 1-1, Van Dyke 0-3, Rooks 2-5, Griggsby 0-2, Noble 0-1, Lind 0-3, Rees 0-2). Rebounds — WSU 38 (C. Leger-Walker, Motuga 7), Washington 37 (Van Dyke 11). Assists — WSU 8 (K. Leger-Walker, C. Leger-Walker 3), Washington 9 (Sadler 3). Total fouls — WSU 17, Washington 18.