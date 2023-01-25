WSU ventures to NFL for new receivers coach

Atlanta Falcons offensive assistant Nick Edwards watches the players before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

 AP

Washington State went up to the NFL ranks to find its new receivers coach, announcing the hire of Nick Edwards of the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday.

The latest assistant to join coach Jake Dickert’s staff is returning to his roots on the Palouse. Edwards is an Eastern Washington graduate who also coached with the Eagles from 2014-16, when he helped mentor future NFL star Cooper Kupp, a Super Bowl champion with the Los Angeles Rams.

Most recently, Edwards was an offensive assistant with the Falcons, working alongside offensive coordinator Dave Ragone with gameplan duties in 2022.

