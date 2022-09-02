The Washington State volleyball team had no problems in its home opener Thursday.

The Cougars scored seven of the first eight points in the match and sailed to a 25-9, 25-13, 25-21 victory over California Baptist in the Cougar Challenge at Bohler Gym.

Senior outside hitter Lauren Jansen paced WSU (3-1) with 13 kills and eight digs, and sophomore opposite-side hitter Katy Ryan chipped in 10. Junior setter Argentina Ung tallied 35 assists and eight digs. Senior defensive specialist Karly Basham finished with nine digs and senior defensive specialist Julia Norville added eight.

