The Washington State volleyball team had no problems in its home opener Thursday.
The Cougars scored seven of the first eight points in the match and sailed to a 25-9, 25-13, 25-21 victory over California Baptist in the Cougar Challenge at Bohler Gym.
Senior outside hitter Lauren Jansen paced WSU (3-1) with 13 kills and eight digs, and sophomore opposite-side hitter Katy Ryan chipped in 10. Junior setter Argentina Ung tallied 35 assists and eight digs. Senior defensive specialist Karly Basham finished with nine digs and senior defensive specialist Julia Norville added eight.
Christine Graf and Cassidy Dennison paced the Lancers (1-3) with six kills apiece. Leah Pease contributed 13 assists. Paige Johnstone tallied 17 digs.
The Cougars play the final two matches of the tournament today, taking on Belmont at 12:30 p.m. and Bakersfield at 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER WSU 2, Seattle 1
SEATTLE — Junior defender Jenna Studer tallied the game-winning goal with 47 seconds remaining in regulation as the Cougars downed the Redhawks in a nonconference game at Championship Field.
Senior forward Grayson Lynch scored in the first half for WSU (2-1-1), which held a 17-4 edge in shots, including 7-1 on goal, as well as 10-4 on corner kicks. Junior Margie Detrizio and senior defender Mykiaa Minniss each had assists.
Kaylee Coatney scored on a right-footed shot in the 62nd minute for Seattle (2-2-1).
Sophomore goalie Nadia Cooper did not make a save for WSU, and Jessica Berlin stopped five shots for the Redhawks.
The Cougs next play at 6 p.m. Sunday at home against Denver.
WSU — Grayson Lynch (Margie Detrizio), 20th.
Seattle — Kaylee Coatney (Gina Leete), 62nd.
WSU — Jenna Studer (Mykiaa Minnis), 90th.
Shots — Washington State 17, Seattle 4. Saves — WSU: Nadia Cooper 0. Seattle: Jessica Berlin 5.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Vandals and the Tommies played to a scoreless tie in a nonconference game at South Field.
St. Thomas (2-1-1) managed 14 of its 17 shots in the second half, with one of those shots clanging off the crossbar in the 71st minute.
Idaho (2-1-1) only had seven shots, including four in the first half.
Goalie Kira Witte made five saves for the Vandals, and Anna Banter stopped one shot for the Tommies.
Idaho next plays at 11 a.m. Pacific on Sunday at Chicago State.
Shots — St. Thomas 17, Idaho 7. Saves — Idaho: Kira Witte 5. St. Thomas: Anna Banter 1.
CROSS COUNTRYIdaho men, WSU women win dual
COLFAX — The Idaho men and WSU women each took first place in the annual WSU Invitational at Colfax Golf Club.
The Vandal men talllied 27 points to the Cougars’ 30. WSU’s women scored 21 points to Idaho’s 34.
Sophomore Brian Barsaiya won the men’s 6K race for the Cougars in a time of 17 minutes, 44.95 seconds. Senior Kelsey Swenson took the women’s 4K race for the Vandals in 13:24.7.
Team scores — 1. Idaho 27; 2. Washington State 30.
Individual — Brian Barsaiya (WSU) 17:44.95.
Idaho individuals — 3. Tim Stevens 18:13.61; 4. Gabriel Dinnel 18:14.27; 5. Zac Knapp 18:25.76; 7. Gage Zanette 18:38.4; 8. Sam Fulbright 18:04.1; 10. Miles Ferguson 19:05.8; 11. Cruz Flores 19:06.4; 12. Zac Bright 19:06.9; 15. Tyler Graff 19:23.8.
Other WSU individuals — 2. Kelvin Limo 18:00.64; 6. Kyle Ortega-Gammill 18:36.68; 9. Jacob Easton 18:51.74; 13. Turlan Morlan 19:17.88; 14. Aiden Emerson 19:20;95; 16. Ethan Martin 19:28.01; 17. BrandonMoore 19:34.50; 18. Evan Gonzalez 19:38.12; 19. Grayson Wilcott 19:38.28; 20. Alec Barran 19:52.60; 21. Cooper Cortinas 20:08.39; 22. Isaiah Lowery 20:16.37; 24. Ferran Verges 20:54.33.
Team scores — 1. Washington State 21; 2. Idaho 34.
Individual — Kelsey Swenson (Idaho) 13:24.7.
WSU individuals — 2. Alaina Stone-Boggs 13:30.2; 3. Neema Kimtai 13:49.0; 4. Caroline Jerotich 13:55.8; 5. Mevin Jelagat 13:59.5; 7. Pietra Da Silva 14:19.6; 11. Samantha Boyle 14:51.8; 14. Maya Nichols 15:31.1; 15. Sophia Cushman 15:42.4.
Other Idaho individuals — 6. Abigail Thomas 14:18.3; 8. Leah Holmgren 14:21.1; 9. Nathalia Campos 14:36.6; 10. Elise Abbott 14:45.7; 12. Kate Bouse 14:52.3; 13. Chloe Overberg 15:03.5; 16. Mia Hill 15:48.4; 17. Sarah Pecha 15:53.5; 18. Savannah Pratt 16:09.9.