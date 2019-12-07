HONOLULU — West Coast Conference freshman of the year Grace Frohling had 17 kills as No. 20 San Diego beat No. 23 Washington State 25-21, 22-25, 25-19, 25-14 in the first round of the NCAA tournament at the Stan Sheriff Center on the campus of the University of Hawaii.
The Toreros (25-5) will advance to the second round of the tournament, which will take place at 10 p.m. today.
The Cougars (23-10) losing four of the final five and five of their final seven matches.
Katie Lukes added 15 kills, Thana Fayad contributed 12 kills and 10 digs, and Megan Jacobsen finished with 11 kills. WCC setter of the year Anna Newsome tallied 57 assists and 15 digs. Annie Benbow finished with 10 digs.
Pac-12 first-team honoree Magda Jehlarova and Alexcis Lusby each had eight kills to pace Washington State. Hannah Pukis finished with 31 assists and 10 digs, and senior libero Alexis Dirige played her final match and had 10 digs to finish her career with 2,152 digs.
San Diego went out to an 8-4 lead in the first set and expanded it to eight on several different occasions.
The second was tight throughout early, but a kill by Jehlarova put WSU up 11-10 to start a 4-0 run. Another Jehlarova kill broke a 14-14 tie, and a service error by the Toreros began a 3-0 run by the Cougars that put them up 20-17. WSU was able to hold on from there.
The Cougars took a 7-4 lead early in the third, but with the set tied at 11, San Diego went on an 8-0 spurt and Washington State couldn’t recover.
That seemed to take the steam out of the Cougars, although WSU started with a 3-0 lead. The Toreros then scored 12 of the next 15 points and cruised from there.