FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Once again, the Washington State volleyball team is making things look relatively easy.
This time, the Cougars rolled in back-to-back matches Friday, not allowing a loss in a single set as they beat Howard 25-13, 25-17, 25-22 and Fairfield 25-17, 25-12, 25-22 in the Fairfield Invitational at the Leslie C. Quick Jr. Recreation Complex.
For WSU (7-1), it has only lost a total of six sets in eight matches so far on the young season.
Against the Bison (2-5), senior outside hitter Laura Jansen, senior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova and sophomore opposite-side hitter Katy Ryan all had seven kills to lead the way. Junior setter Argentina Ung had 16 assists. Senior libero Karly Basham contributed eight digs.
Against the Stags (6-3), Jansen racked up 16 kills and senior outside hitter Pia Timmer added 12. Ung finished with an eye-popping 46 assists, and Basham chipped in 10 digs.
The Cougars next play at 10 a.m. Pacific today against Fairleigh Dickinson at the same site.
Idaho drops two more
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Idaho volleyball team continued its winless start to the season, falling 25-17, 25-20, 25-23 to Florida Atlantic and 25-10, 25-13, 25-21 to host Jacksonville in the Dolphin Classic at Swisher Gymnasium.
Against the Owls (7-1), freshman outside hitter Taryn Vrieling had eight kills to pace the Vandals (0-8). Senior setter Hailey Pelton tallied 16 assists and freshman setter Kate Doorn finished with 11. Freshman libero Aine Doty had 11 kills.
Against the Dolphins (4-4), Vrieling and senior outside hitter Allison Munday each chipped in nine kills. Pelton finished with 19 assists. Doty contributed 10 kills.
Idaho plays Tarleton State at 8 a.m. Pacific today at the same site.
WOMEN’S SOCCERIdaho 3, Louisiana 0
Sophomore midfielder Jayd Sprague had a goal and an assist as the Vandals broke open a scoreless first-half tie with three goals in almost 30 minutes in the second half of a nonconference victory against the Ragin’ Cajuns at the Kibbie Dome.
Junior forward Jadyn Hanks got Idaho (4-1-1) on the scoreboard just 2:31 into the second half on an assist by junior forward Maddy Lasher. Lasher and senior midfielder Savannah Foster then assisted on Sprague’s goal almost 10 minutes later. Sprague then found sophomore midfielder Annika Farley, who finished with around 13 minutes remaining in the contest.
The Vandals held a 12-6 edge in shots, including 7-4 on goal, but Louisiana (1-2-3) had a 5-0 advantage on corner kicks.
Freshman goalkeeper Kira Witte made three saves for the winners, and Libby Harper stopped four shots for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
Idaho next plays at 1 p.m. Sunday at home against UC Santa Barbara.
Louisiana 0 0—0
Idaho 0 3—3
UI — Jadyn Hanks (Maddy Lasher), 48th.
UI — Jayd Sprague (Lasher, Savannah Foster), 58th.
UI — Annika Farley (Sprague), 77th.
Shots — Idaho 12, Louisiana 6. Saves — Louisiana: Libby Harper 6. Idaho: Kira Witte 3.
MEN’S GOLFIdaho competes at Gene Miranda Falcon Invite
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Senior Colt Sherrell fired an even-par 72 and posted the best score as Idaho finished the first round of the Gene Miranda Falcon Invite at Eisenhower Golf Course in 24th place.
The Vandals shot a 21-over-par 309 in the first round, well behind leader Colorado State’s 283.
Sherrell had four birdies and four bogeys and is tied for 22nd place.
Idaho plays in the second round at 7:30 a.m. today.
Team scores — 1. Colorado State 283; T2. Colorado 287; T2. Utah State 287; T2. Northridge 287; T5. UTEP 290; T5. New Mexico State 290; 7. Utah Valley 291; T8. Denver 292; T8. San Jose State 292; T10. SIU Edwardsville 293; T10. Utah Tech 293; T10. Weber State 293; T13. Wofford 295; T13. Wyoming 295; T15. Cal Poly 296; T15. Boston College 296; T17. Northern Colorado 299; T17. South Dakota 299; 19. California Baptist 300; 20. Air Force 302; 21. Murray State 305; T22. Southern Utah 308; T22. Northern Iowa 308; 24. Idaho 309.
Leader — Davis Bryant (Colorado State) 67.
Idaho individuals — T22. Colt Sherrell 72; T82. Jose Suryadinata 77; T101. Samuel Johnson 79; T111. Matt McGann 81; T114. Tommy McKenzie 82.
SWIMMINGIdaho releases schedule
The Idaho swimming team will host three dual meets as well as a three-day invitational as it announced its season schedule.
The conference tournament is set for Feb. 22-25 in Pharr, Texas, the Zone E diving championships take place March 6-8 in Federal Way, Wash., and the national championship meet is March 15-18 in Knoxville, Tenn.
Start times will be announced at a later date.
SCHEDULE
Oct. 1 — at College of Idaho; 21 — at Northern Arizona*; 28 — Northern Colorado*; Nov. 11 — Seattle*; Dec. 1-3 — Vandal Invite; Jan. 7 — at New Mexico State*; 14 — at Lumberjack Diving Invite*; 21 — Utah Tech*; Feb. 3 — at Washington State; 22-25 — at WAC championships; March 6-8 — Zone E diving championships; 15-18 — NCAA championship.
* WAC meet