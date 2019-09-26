The Washington State volleyball team continued on its impressive roll Wednesday, beating No. 8 Washington 22-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-20 in the Pac-12 opener for both teams at Bohler Gym.
“Ecstatic is probably the first word that comes to mind,” coach Jen Greeny said. “I’m really happy for this young team, with their first real taste of what Pac-12 volleyball is and they responded really, really well.”
The Cougars (12-1, 1-0 Pac-12) now have won 11 consecutive matches. Their last loss came Aug. 31 against Iowa at the James Madison Invitational.
Pia Timmer led the way for Washington State with 14 kills. Magda Jehlarova chipped in 10 kills and six blocks. Alexcis Lusby had 10 kills and four blocks. Alexis Dirige added 24 digs and three aces, and Hannah Pukis contributed 41 assists and 10 digs.
“This is awesome for us,” Pukis said. “We’ve been preparing for this. I think we were ready, and it showed tonight. It sends a message like don’t underestimate us, we’re here to play.”
The last time the Cougars knocked off a top-10 team at home was on Sept. 30, 2016, when Washington State beat No. 9 Stanford 25-15, 17-25, 26-24, 26-28, 15-8. It’s also the highest-ranked opponent the Cougars have beated at home since Nov. 17, 2013, when Washington State beat No. 4 USC 11-25, 17-25, 25-22, 25-22, 21-19.
Kara Bajema tallied 19 kills and three aces for Washington (9-2, 0-1). Ella May Powell added 37 assists and Shayne McPherson contributed 25 kills.
In the first game, the teams were tied at 10 until the Huskies went on a 4-0 run. Washington eventually held a 20-13 before the Cougars rallied to pull to within 21-19. However, the Huskies went on to win the game.
But that comeback did give Washington State some confidence, Greeny said.
“You know, I think we did OK in the first set,” she said. “It was kind of back-and-forth. Sometimes, I think with a young team, we like to kind of feel out what the other team is going to be. We went on a little bit of a run there at the end of the first, and I think it gave us some confidence and just knew that we could play with Washington. They’re a great, great team. So I think it just gave us a little bit of confidence going into the second.”
The two teams went back and forth again in the second, with the score eventually tied at 22 before a block from Jehlarova and an ace from Dirige closed it out.
In the third, Washington State took an 11-7 lead before Washington rallied to tie it at 16. However, the Cougars used a 9-4 run at the end to go up a game and take momentum of the match.
A Jocelyn Urias kill and an ace from Julia Norville gave Washington State a push in the fourth, as the Cougars eventually went out to an 18-12 advantage.
“We’ve done a lot of mental work,” Pukis said. “We have a reset word. So when I go back and serve, I’m like, ‘you’re clutch.’ You get what needs to be done in the hard times. You know what to do. All of the exterior stuff doesn’t matter. It’s been really important for me to focus in on the court. Everything else is background noise.”
Washington State will play at No. 21 Cal at 1 p.m. Sunday. Greeny knows her team needs to ready to roll.
“It’s a quick turnaround, and Cal is a fantastic team, and we’re going to be on the road,” Greeny said. “So we’ll celebrate for a couple of hours here but turn the page to Cal. We’re going to have to just continue to get better and better, and you know probably offensively have to connect a little bit better.”